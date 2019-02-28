Who Gets Eliminated on MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Tonight? (Live Post)

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs its fourth episode tonight, but I’m still joyously reminiscing about last week’s elimination when a power move by Tribunal member Wes sent Johnny Bananas and his partner Morgan straight to The Killing Floor. I not only stan Wes, but I was so here for that early Bananas boot. (Looks like Jemmye’s curse theory is turning out to be true! See ya, Johnny. Don’t come back soon, K?)

With 15 teams remaining, last week’s previews teased a brutal double elimination for tonight and I’m sure whatever Teej has in store for us is bound to be one for the record books. So who’s going to get the axe? We’ll be updating this post live as the show airs, so be sure to refresh to read the latest!