The Masked Singer Bee Identity Predictions for Finale

The bee is back for her final performance on The Masked Singer, and fans can’t wait to find out if she will be crowned the winner.

Unlike last week’s rabbit reveal or the identity of the monster, everyone is quite confident they know who the bee is.

What do we know about the bee? She’s had a long career. She is 5’4″; we call her Queen Bee, but then again, she says, “Empress also suits me.” The bee has also shared that she’s been singing since the 1950s. She’s sang an array of songs this season on the show, from artists like Miley Cyrus, Sia, and even Tina Turner (one plausible guess). The judges have thrown a lot of names out there, but at this point, it’s crystal clear that the bee is none other than Gladys Knight.

Some other names the judges have offered up are Diana Ross, and Ken’s vote of Dionne Warwick.

Not only does Knight’s height add up, but she first began singing in the 1950s. She’s also often referred to as The Empress of Soul. What’s even more of a clue is her actual voice– her vibrato is undeniably the same as the bee’s.

For those new to the show, the masked singer works like this: each week, a masked celebrity performs for an audience and four judges, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. At the end of the episode, the audience votes for their favorite singer. Whoever comes in with the lowest number of votes must take off their mask and reveal their identity.

On last week’s episode, fans said goodbye to the rabbit, who turned out to be none other than Joey Fatone. We also said goodbye to Rumer Willis, who was revealed to be the lion.

And what do we know about the other two contestants competing tonight? We’ve got the peacock, and the monster.

The Internet has offered up plenty of names when it comes to who’s hiding inside these costumes, but we’re pretty sure the peacock is Donny Osmond and the monster is T-Pain.

The peacock has made a number of references to being a teen sensation, even saying, “It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her wall.” He’s also added that Michael Jackson is a close friend of him. The peacock has also made it known that he’s performed in Las Vegas. All that matches up with Osmond.

And when it comes to the monster, he’s made a number of references about autotune. Not only does the monster’s height match that of T-Pain, but he says he’s here to “rewrite his mixtape”, which we know T-Pain is.

Who will be crowned the winner of tonight’s finale episode? And will these celebrities we’ve named really turn out to be the ones under the mask? Find out on an all-new episode of The Masked Singer.