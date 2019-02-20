‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Date 2019: When Does It Air?

The Masked Singer is slowly drawing to a close, but fans are curious: when will the final episode air?

The Masked Singer finale is set to air next week, on February 27.

The show works like this: each week, the contestants take to the stage dressed in an elaborate costume that completely shields their identity. They then perform a song, and give the judges some hints about who they are. At the end of the performance, the judges guess who is under the mask. The audience then votes on the identity of the masked singer, and the person with the lowest number of votes is eliminated.

So far, the hippo (Antonio Brown), pineapple (Tommy Chong), deer (Terry Bradshaw), poodle (Margaret Cho), unicorn (Tori Spelling), raven (Ricki Lake), and alien (LaToya Jackson) have been voted off.

On next week’s episode, we will find out who the winner of the first season of the show is. And who’s left? We’ve got the monster, the lion, the rabbit, the bee, and the peacock.

Interested in learning more about the remaining contestants? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

The Rabbit

The rabbit has been one of the harder animals to identify this season. The hopping creature is likely Joey Fatone, based on his strong vocal performance and dance moves. He’s also admitted that he was part of a boy band.

The Monster

The monster is none other than T-Pain. The fuzzy creature admits that he’s been seen as a monster by society, and therefore stepped away from the limelight for a while. T-Pain is known for getting the heat after using autotune in his recent albums, and as we know by now, the monster wants to share his “true” voice with the world.

The Lion

The lion is a tricky one, but by now, we know that the lion is Rumer Willis. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Rumer comes from a family of four sisters, which she has made comments about the women in her circle. She is known to be a singer with a killer voice and even has (or used to have) a lion tattoo.

The bee

The bee is none other than singer Gladys Knight– something that most of the judges have agreed on by this point, because her voice is undeniable. The bee has ten Grammys, and is a fan of cuisine. She also started singing in the 1950s, and wants to prove to a younger generation what she’s all about.

The peacock

The peacock is Donny Osmond. He says he’s been in the entertainment field for a while, and made his stage debut at age 5. He’s also been known to twirl around a rainbow colored cape. The peacock is a showman, much like Osmond.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox at 9pm ET/PT.