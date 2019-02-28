‘The Masked Singer’ Voting Is Not Available, Even for the Finale Episode

The Masked Singer finale is tonight, and only the Peacock, the Bee, and the Monster are left in the competition. At the end of the 2-hour finale episode, a winner will be crowned and all three celebrity identities will be revealed. And although you may have a favorite you want to see win, you will not get to have a say in who the season 1 champion is tonight.

Throughout the season, fans have come to realize that there is no live voting option for The Masked Singer. On the show, in-audience voting is featured just before the results are calculated, and though there appears to be a phone app that audience members are using to vote, no such resource is offered to the viewers at home. Only the studio audience present for the live tapings of each episode got to play a role in determining who stays and who goes. Even tonight, for the season finale, there is no live voting option because the finale was also pre-taped.

All will be unmasked TONIGHT! 🎭 Who are you rooting for? #TheMaskedSinger — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 27, 2019

For the fans at home, The Masked Singer‘s Twitter page tried to involve viewers by encouraging them to tweet their own guesses throughout the season. They have kept track of those votes throughout the season, and used them to update the “Top Guesses” board for each remaining masked singer’s identity. Heading into tonight’s finale, 65% of at-home viewers think the Peacock is Donny Osmond (16% guess Neil Patrick Harris), 33% say the Monster is T-Pain (while 25% say Jamie Foxx and 21% say Donnie Wahlberg), and 52% think Gladys Knight is the Bee (Tina Turner comes in second with 22%).

Think you know what is going to happen during the finale? 🤔 Play along for a chance to win cash. 💰 Get your predictions in before Wednesday at 9 PM ET. Good luck! https://t.co/vdbSY0sSmW — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 26, 2019

Fox gave at-home viewers an alternative opportunity to get involved in the finale episode, tweeting a link to cast “live event predictions” on the Masked Singer outcome. They wrote “Think you know what is going to happen during the finale? 🤔 Play along for a chance to win cash. 💰 Get your predictions in before Wednesday at 9 PM ET. Good luck!” It is free to participate, and you can click here to get your guesses in before the cut-off.

The finalists are revealed TONIGHT! 🙌 Don't miss the epic season finale of #TheMaskedSinger at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/rxDYDV4Pym — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 27, 2019

Since the show was pre-taped, that means that although host Nick Cannon and the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke) will no doubt be “live tweeting” the finale, they have already known the identities of the three finalists for the last several months.

To further break any illusion that the performances and unmaskings are actually happening as we watch each episode on our TVs, Entertainment Weekly got to watch a taping of the show and said that “The unmasking doesn’t actually occur right after the announcement. The singers are given time to head backstage to touch up their makeup and hair. But 20 minutes later, the reveal is still as satisfying after hours of guessing.”

Tune in to the two-hour finale of The Masked Singer season 1 on Fox, tonight at 8/7c.