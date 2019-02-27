Who Is Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Tonight?

Tonght is the finale of The Masked Singer, and fans can’t wait to find out who will be crowned the winner of the competition. For weeks now, a handful of masked celebrities have belted it out on stage in the hopes of walking away the winner, and tonight, we’ll find out not only who will win, but the identity of everyone involved in the show.

That begs the question: who remains? The remaining singers are the monster, the bee, and the peacock.

Who is behind each mask? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

The bee, at this point, is perhaps the most obvious celebrity. It is none other than Gladys Knight. We know this because not only do the clues add up, but the voice is completely recognizable. At this point, even the judges have all revealed they think it’s Knight (apart from Ken Jeong, who has made it clear he tries to go against the grain when it comes to voting.)

What about the peacock? The peacock is Donny Osmond. Why? Once again– all the clues add up. Osmond was a teen sensation, and the peacock has said that he’s a former child star and a Las Vegas performer. He also adds, “It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her wall.” The peacock also says Michael Jackson is a close friend of his.

The peacock’s height also matches Osmond’s, at 5’9″.

And what about the monster? The monster has been one of the most difficult celebrities to identify on the show. But now, we know that it’s none other than T-Pain. Not only does the monster’s height match the rapper at 5’8″, but he’s made a number of references to autotuning– something that Pain was heavily criticized on one of his last albums. Now, Pain is back to “rewrite his mixtape.”

And like the bee, T-Pain’s singing matches that of the monster almost perfectly. Check out what we mean by clicking here.

Who will win tonight? According to GoldDerby, the winner will be the monster. He just beats out the bee, according to the outlet. Are you a fan of those results?

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s finale episode of The Masked Singer on Fox at 8pm ET/PT to see how it all goes down.