‘The Masked Singer’ Judges Make Their Guesses for Final 3 Celebrity Identities

Tonight is the finale of The Masked Singer, and there are three contestants left in the competition: the Peacock, the Bee, and the Monster. At the end of the night, everyone will know the identities of celebrities behind the masks.

The celebrity judges panel for this first season of the show consisted of Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy; host Nick Cannon was also given opportunities to weigh in. While they had no influence on who got unmasked each week, they were able to offer feedback and make guesses about the celebrities behind the disguises, based on each night’s performances and clues.

Heading into the finale, these are the judges top guesses for the celebrity identity of each of the finalist:

The Peacock

During the Peacock’s clue package, he said he was going to give fans “the idol they deserve,” which made the judges offer Ryan Seacrest or Clay Aiken as possibilities. After he referenced the song “It Had to Be You,” Robin Thicke guessed Harry Connick Jr. (Nicole said she would “crap my pants” if it was Harry).

After he performed, Nick Cannon asked the Peacock “Who are you?” In response, he said “I have dedicated my life to show business. This mask transforms me into another character.” After he said that one of his songs on one of his albums was inspired by Robin Thicke’s single “Blurred Lines,” Thicke said it had to be Weird Al Yankovic under the mask. Nicole Scherzinger said she knew who it was after she saw him take the mic from Nick Cannon: Neil Patrick Harris. Jenny McCarthy guessed that the Peacock is actually Donny Osmond.

According to Fox, Donny Osmond is the majority fan guess, with 65% of the vote; Neil Patrick Harris is in second with 16%. His clue heading into the finale is “Eminem said he’s one of his greatest influences.”

The Bee

In her semi-finals clue package, the Bee acknowledged that many are guessing she’s Gladys Knight and suggested that perhaps she is giving mixed signals. Keenan Thompson guessed Patti LaBelle due to the reference to peach cobbler, but Jenny McCarthy stayed firm with her guess that it’s Gladys Knight behind the mask.

After she sang “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, Keenan made the point that Gladys Knight’s voice is one of the most recognizable voices in history, adding “who can do Gladys like Gladys?” Ken Jeong said maybe it is Patti LaBelle or Anita Baker.

Gladys Knight has 52% of the guesses, and Tina Turner has 22%. Patti LaBelle, a popular guess throughout the season, only has 9% heading into the finale. Her new clue on the website is “As a child stardom was just a pipe dream,” which could reference Gladys Knight’s early start to a professional singing career.

The Monster

Based on the clue package’s hints that the Monster is a celebrity who lost his cool and had to make a comeback, the judges guessed Sean Penn or Russell Crowe. After his performance, which brought the judges and audience to tears, the Monster said “I’m a father, a husband, a son, a brother, and more than anything, I’m a person.” Ken Jeong said that the Monster has to have a comedy or acting background because he’s “so damn funny,” so he guessed Jamie Foxx. McCarthy guessed he is a DJ – maybe Calvin Harris, but the other judges refuted that because Harris is way taller than the Monster and is not a father. Robin Thicke guessed Darius Rucker, and guest judge Keenan Thompson guessed Ceelo Green.

T-Pain currently leads the top Monster guesses with 33%; Jamie Foxx is not far behind with 25%, and Donnie Wahlberg (Jenny McCarthy’s husband) has 21%. His latest clue is “His name is something fluffy,” which might be why guesses for Jamie Foxx have increased.

Tune in to the finale of The Masked Singer on Fox, tonight at 9/8c.