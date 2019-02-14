Lion on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There are only 6 contestants remaining on The Masked Singer, and only 3 more episodes until a winner is determined and all of the celebrity contestants have been revealed. During the series premiere, “The Lion” was a stand-out not only for her ornately designed costume and headdress but for her incredible performance.

The Lion immediately captivated the audience with her powerful singing voice and strong stage presence and quickly became a front-runner in the competition. She’s likely to stick around (keeping her celebrity identity a secret) until the end of the competition, so in the meantime, here’s what you need to know about The Lion on The Masked Singer:

1. She Is 5’6″

When the Lion was first introduced on the show and welcomed onto the stage, her title card said that she is 5’6″ and that her weakness is that she is “noble.” While the show stopped showing the contestants’ heights, this is a very helpful clue because it narrows down who the celebrity behind the mask could be. Famous celebrities’ heights are readily accessible online, which is likely why they chose to remove height as a clue for viewers. Nevertheless, the premiere listed her as 5’6″, so this is a concrete clue that fans can certainly use to help make an educated guess.

2. She Comes From a Family With a Lot of Women in it

In her first clue package, she said that she was stepping away from her pride to perform on the show as just herself. After her performance, as the judges made guesses about who she might be, she revealed that her pride has a lot of women in it.

This clue, paired with a clue-package hint that she comes from Hollywood royalty, made some guess that perhaps the celebrity is from the Kardashian-Jenner family. A popular guess now is Rumer Willis, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis and has two sisters and two stepsisters.

3. The Lion Is the Most Expensive Costume

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, host Nick Cannon revealed some information about the Lion costume, and what it might hint about the celebrity hiding beneath it. He teased “This person, if you even notice, they use The Lion the most in the promos… It looks like it’s the most expensive costume. So whoever is underneath there must be someone really important. [They] must be really heavy in the star power department.”

4. Her Favorite Movie Is ‘The Wizard of Oz’

During her clue package for episode 5, the Lion said “When I sing, I try to open up my whole heart so that I can be a model of courage and vulnerability – just like the lion in my favorite movie, The Wizard of Oz. As she said this, the video showed the Lion standing tall and strong as a house was uprooted and taken away by a tornado behind her (modeled after one of the movie’s famous scenes).

Continuing with the Wizard of Oz Theme, she then said “They say there’s no place like home, and I feel at home on this stage.”

5. Costume Designer Marina Toybina Brought the ‘Lion’ Look to Life

Emmy-award winning costume designer Marina Toybina created the elaborate costumes this season. In an interview with Variety, Toybina shared that she took into account the technical ability to see, hear, breathe and sing, but also the performer’s ability to dance and move around based on their personal stage presence and stature. The ease with which the Lions moves and sings on stage is credited to Toybina’s careful designing.

Later in the interview, Toybina revealed “there were a few gender mixes within the costumes. I had such creative freedom from my network and the producers that we were able to play around … and the cast was so open-minded as to who would go into a female costume or who would go into a male and how we’d adjust the build based on that.” The show has more or less established that the Lion is a female celebrity; however, this does mean that Toybina could have created the feminine costume for a male celebrity to further throw off the audience.