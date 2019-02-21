‘The Masked Singer’ Peacock, Monster & Lion Top Guesses

The Masked Singer has been a huge success and it’s narrowing down the competition. There are five disguised celebrity performers left in the mix and three of the front-runners are the Peacock, the Monster and the Lion. The other two competitors are the Bee and the Rabbit.

For those unfamiliar with the show, celebrities are dressed in elaborate disguises and sing for the votes of an in-house audience. They face a panel of celebrity judges that includes Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. There have also been alternating celebrity guest judges who offer their guesses about the possible identities of the singers. Each episode, a performer gets voted off the show, but, tonight, for the semi-finals, two people will be eliminated.

Upon getting eliminated, they are unmasked and their true identities are revealed in front of America. Every week that the performers take the stage, clues are given, to help viewers try to figure out who each performer is under their mask. Read on below for the top clues and guesses about the Monster, Lion and the Peacock.

‘The Masked Singer’ Peacock

‘The Masked Singer’ Monster

The top guess and our personal guess is that the Peacock is Donny Osmond. The peacock is 5’9″ and it is a male. Osmond is the same height. It is clear that the Peacock is a seasoned performer and has been in the entertainment business for many years. He has given off a Vegas vibe, which could be in reference to his Vegas shows with sister Marie. On episode 3 of the show, the Peacock said he started out as a teeny bopper. In a live new interview, Osmond’s sister appeared to give away that her brother was on The Masked Singer. We’re thinking the Peacock is definitely him.

‘The Masked Singer’ Lion

Our best guess for the identity of the Monster is T-Pain, though Cee Lo Green has been suggested. The Monster previously told the judges that some may not realize he’s actually a good singer, but he has now proven to be talented in singing. On one of the episodes, in a video package, auto-tune is applied to the Monster and his height was revealed to be 5’8″. According to Good Housekeeping , T-Pain is 5’8″ and has used auto-tune, so he is definitely a good guess. Vulture has reported that the chances the Monster is T-Pain are “very high … It’s the redemption story that T-Pain has been desperately seeking for years.”

When it comes to our guesses for the Lion, we’re going with Rumer Willis or one of her sisters, though Willis has denied her involvement with the show. As part of the Lion’s clues, she said that she’s come up in “Hollywood royalty”. She also said she’s been around a lot of women. The Willis family is made up of a lot of women, except for Dad Bruce Willis. At the end of one of the video packages for the Lion, she was shown holding a newspaper that had the word “Hailey” on it. One of the judges then said, “Hailey, Idaho?” For those who may not know, Bruce Willis and his family have had a home in Hailey, Idaho.