Did Marie Osmond Reveal Brother Donny as the Peacock on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Has the identity of the Peacock been revealed on The Masked Singer yet? The Peacock has not been revealed, but our top guess is Donny Osmond. Whether you have or have not been watching the new hit reality competition, you’ve surely heard about it by now. On the show, celebrities dress in disguises and play specific characters. They stay disguised throughout the season until they are individually voted off the show. The votes are cast by in-house audience members, who vote on the performances of each singer. This brings us to the Peacock, who is one of the singers.

So far, the identity of the Peacock has not yet been revealed, but, like we said, our best guess is Donny Osmond. But, there’s no way to be 100% sure until the Peacock is unmasked. Some of the singers who have been revealed on the show so far this season include Antonio Brown, Margaret Cho and Tommy Chong.

Now, let’s get into why we think that Osmond is the Peacock. According to Good Housekeeping, some of the clues that have been given about the Peacock’s identity this season include him being 5’9″, making his stage debut at 5 years old, his being a young heartthrob years ago, and his Las Vegas background.

Some of the other guesses that have come out about the Peacock have included Wayne Newton, David Hasselhoff and Neil Patrick Harris, but the height and vocals don’t match up. Regardless of the other guesses, we have one giant nail in the guessing coffin and that’s Donny Osmond’s sister, Marie. In an interview, she appears to give away that her brother is the Peacock on the show. Have a look at the interview, along with the Peacock’s clues, in the video below. It sounds like Donny Osmond is definitely the Peacock.

When it comes to keeping the identities of the singing contestants secret on The Masked Singer, reality TV producer Craig Plestis told the New York Post, “The most difficult part from Day One has been keeping the secret of who’s underneath the mask. We spent a lot of time with contracts … bringing celebrities to the tapings and making sure no one talks about it, from their managers to whoever. One thing we want is for people to enjoy that moment when the mask comes off.”

According to Deadline, The Masked Singer is such a hit that it has already been renewed for a second season. Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company, released the following statement about the big news, “The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season. I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on Fox.