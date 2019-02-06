Who Is Performing Tonight on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer airs again tonight, as judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong continue trying to guess the identities of the masked singers. We have already learned that Margaret Cho was Poodle, Terry Bradshaw was Deer, Tommy Chong was Pineapple, and Antonio Brown was Hippo, as well as last week’s big reveal with actress Tori Spelling beneath the Unicorn costume. So which costumed characters are left?

According to Fox, between all of the 12 celebrities competing on the first season of “The Masked Singer,” they’ve amassed 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles.

We still don’t know the identities of Raven, Alien, Bee, Rabbit, Lion, Peacock, and Monster. Four of the above will be performing tonight, with plenty of rumors surrounding who is beneath the mask.

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s performances:

The Monster

The Monster has some soulful, strong, R&B vocals, so many fans have been guessing the masked singer to be rapper T-Pain, although we will have to wait to find out. In the clues video, we see the wheels of a skateboard, which is one of T-Pain’s favorite sports. The Monster will be singing a rendition of the of the rock classic “American Woman.” Do you think it’s T-Pain under the mask?

The Raven

The Raven is rumored to be talk-show host Ricki Lake, and she has been blowing fans out of the water with renditions of Kesha’s “Rainbow” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.” Clues to her identity involve a positive pregnancy test, a possible nod toward the groundbreaking 2008 documentary “The Business of Being Born,” which chronicled her pregnancy.

The Bee

The Bee recently brought the house down with her rendition of Sia’s “Chandelier,” and is definitely a top contender to win. Fans are banking on unveiling the Queen Bee to be the Empress herself — the legendary Gladys Knight. Clues to her identity included kitchenware, a possible hint toward her infamous cooking skills.

The Peacock

The Peacock is another fan favorite for the win. Clues about the Peacock are as follows: a handful of dolphin figures, plays the piano, has a strong, Broadway voice, was part of a magic act and said, “It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall.” Rumors that Donny Osmond is under the Peacock mask are abundant, but we’ll have to wait to see!

Which celebrities do you think are under the costumes? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in to The Masked Singer on Fox, Wednesday nights at 9/8c.

