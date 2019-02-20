Is The Rabbit Donnie Wahlberg on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Tonight are the semi-finals of Fox’s hit singing competition The Masked Singer. On its eighth week of performances, the show is down to its final 5 masked celebrities; at the end of the night, two more will be unmasked. The description for tonight’s episode, entitled “Semi Finals: Double Unmasking,” reads “Two celebrities are unmasked, leaving only the top three singers; Kenan Thompson guest judges.”

With two celebrities going home tonight, there is a good chance that we will learn the identity of the celebrity behind the Rabbit mask. Although Joey Fatone is still the top guess from fans (he has 46% of the online vote), the second-most guessed celebrity with 13% of the vote is Donnie Wahlberg. JC Chasez and Joey McIntyre are now tied for third with 11%.

Could Donnie Wahlberg be the Rabbit? It’s possible. One of the major recurring clues for the Rabbit is that he has ties to a boy band. He has said he is a synchronized singer, spent time on stage, and has performed in a group, all signs that he was in a pop boy band back in the day. Donnie Wahlberg was one of the founding members of “New Kids on the Block” in 1984; interestingly enough, one of the early episodes of The Masked Singer was entitled “New Masks on the Block.”

It is also important to note that Wahlberg’s wife is Jenny McCarthy, one of the judges on the show. When Margaret Cho was unmasked as the Poodle, it was a highlight for the season because she plays judge Ken Jeong’s sister on his TV show, yet he had no idea it was her behind the mask. Perhaps they are planning a similar surprise for McCarthy by hiding her own husband behind the Rabbit. If the Rabbit is Donnie Wahlberg, that would mean he had to keep that secret from his wife for the entire season, as the celebrity identities are top secret. One would imagine that would be an extremely difficult secret to keep, especially if he was sneaking off to work on the same project that his wife is a part of.

I don’t know who the hell #Monster is but I think he’s adorable and I hope he wins #TheMaskedSinger — even if it means beating me/not me the #Rabbit! He can sing! For real! 🙏🏼

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 14, 2019

Throughout the season, Wahlberg has been live-tweeting as episodes of The Masked Singer air, and recently addressed the fact that he’s become a popular guess for the Rabbit. He wrote “I don’t know who the hell #Monster is but I think he’s adorable and I hope he wins #TheMaskedSinger — even if it means beating me/not me the #Rabbit! He can sing! For real!” That same night, he also retweeted a tweet from Nick Lachey who was hoping that the Rabbit was the one unmasked at the end of that week’s episode. Echoing that wish, Wahlberg responded “said every boy band member in the world since #TheMaskedSinger started airing!”

As season 1 draws to a close, we know that the Rabbit will be unmasked either tonight in the double elimination during the semi-finals, or next week in the finale. Tune in to The Masked Singer on Fox on Wednesday nights at 9/8c to find out!