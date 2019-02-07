‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 6 Spoilers: Singers Revealed in Live Recap

Episode 6 of The Masked Singer airs tonight, with four contestants putting on new performances. Judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger continue to try to guess the identities of celebrities, who sing for votes each week in disguise. On the show, stars dress up in elaborate costumes and sing to an in-house audience, along with the judges. The viewers and audience members are provided with new clues about each singer each week, either further stumping viewers or bringing them a step closer to discovering who the singer is … Some of the celebrities who have been unmasked so far include Antonio Brown, Tori Spelling, Margaret Cho and Tommy Chong.

TV producer Craig Plestis recently spoke with The New York Post about the show. He discussed why the show has become such a hit, explaining that, “The beauty of ‘The Masked Singer’ is that it’s a family-friendly show. Everyone in the house can watch it together and play a guessing game. People are really engaged. You can talk about the show with someone in your living room — or online with a huge community of people guessing as well.”

Now that you have the rundown on The Masked Singer, let’s get into the live recap of tonight’s episode. We will be updating this post live as the episode airs and the four contestants performing are the Bee, Raven, Monster and Peacock.

Kicking things off, host Nick Cannon introduced the judges and Ken Jeong decided to make his own big entrance since he guessed last week’s identity correctly last week. He guessed that the Unicorn was Tori Spelling, which was right.

Then, the four singers for tonight took the stage for a joint performance, singing “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas.

First up for the individual performers was the Bee and she said that she’s been in entertainment for a long time. She said that her mom first gave her the idea to form a group when she was a kid. She then talked about peaches and marmalade. If we were going to stretch a little bit, we would say that peaches refer to the state of Georgia, which is known for peaches. Gladys Knight, who recently performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, originally hails from Atlanta, Georgia. And, she has been one of the top guesses on social media for the identity of the Bee. Could the Bee be her?

For the Bee’s performance tonight, she sang “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. Judge Robin Thicke immediately turned to fellow judge Jenny McCarthy and said, “It’s definitely Gladys Knight.” He said that he recognized the Bee’s onstage mannerisms. So, we’re not the only ones going that route.

#BeeMask came in like a wrecking ball and CRUSHED that performance! 🐝 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/SPigLFbbJC — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 7, 2019

And then it was time for a physical clue about the Bee … which was bakeware. This made some of the judges then lean towards Patti Labelle as the identity of the singer. Chaka Khan was Nicole Scherzinger’s guess.

Next up was the Peacock and he said that without the mask, everyone recognizes him. He then showed a cape with a rainbow on the underside. Going into the performance, the Peacock sang an upbeat version of John Legend’s “All of Me”. While watching the performance, McCarthy said she thinks the Peacock could be Donny Osmond, which we absolutely agree with … The Peacock is totally Donny Osmond. McCarthy gushed over the performance, as did several of the other judges.

Thicke said he thought that Neil Patrick Harris, who loves magic, could definitely be the Peacock.

When it came to the Peacock’s physical clue, it was a wig that the Peacock said caused him to be arrested.

Next up was the Raven, who, again talked about making a career out of talking to people. We’re 99 percent sure that the Raven is Ricki Lake. Tonight, she said she loves being a mother to her flock, as one of her clues. For her performance tonight, the Raven performed “Brave” by Sara Bareilles and, without a doubt, the vocals were Ricki Lake.

As for the Raven’s physical clue, it was … an Emmy Award. With it, the Raven said she places the Emmy where her flock can admire it. Robin Thicke’s guess was that the singer was Ricki Lake. Ricki! Ricki! Yes! Ken Jeong then guessed Star Jones.

Lastly was the Monster, who said he’s all about positivity and said tonight he wants to throw the judges off of his scent. For his performance, the Monster sang “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz. During his performance, the Monster pulled out some dance moves and jumped around, wearing a leather-like jacket that had the words “American Monster” on his back. His performance inspired chants from the crowd.

Robin Thicke said that the Monster had to be a professional entertainer and he called the performance his favorite of the night. Ken Jeong said he thinks that the Monster could be a comedian. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Lil Rel.

And, the physical clue for the Monster was a headset and the Monster said he makes his best calls on that headset. This made a couple of the judges guess that the Monster could be a sportscaster. Host Nick Cannon joked that he feels like the Monster could be someone he knows.

So, which one of the contestants would be unmasked tonight? And the unmasked singer is … the Raven. This meant that it was finally time to see Ricki Lake, right? Both Thicke and McCarthy were leaning towards Lake, though McCarthy also made other guesses. But, in the end, the identity of the Raven was, indeed, Ricki Lake.