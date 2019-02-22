‘The Orville’ Identity Part 2: What We Know About Next Week’s Episode [TRAILER]

Tonight is a departure for The Orville — the show is having a special two-part episode. That’s unusual for a show. No, it’s never had an official two-part episode before. This cliffhanger is definitely unusual.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long to see Identity Part 2. The episode airs next week, Thursday, February 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on FOX.

At the moment, what we know about Part 2 is pretty limited. FOX didn’t release any photos before Part 1 premiered, which is to be expected when there’s a two-part episode. It’s simply called “Identity Part 2.” The episode airing after it is called “Blood of the Patriots” and will air on March 7. The synopsis for that episode reads: “Ed must initiate talks with the Krill.”

FOX has shared a trailer for Part 2, which you can watch below.

The episode next week will premiere at The Orville's regular time. You can also watch it online, like you can any episode of the show.

This is a developing story. As more is known about next week’s episode, we’ll add it to this article.

