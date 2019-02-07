‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 7: Photos, Trailer, & Spoilers

The Orville isn’t new tonight, so you might be wanting to learn more about next week’s episode, Season 2 Episode 7, while we’re on a hiatus. (Don’t worry, The Orville is coming back next week.) Read on for details about next week’s episode.

Next week’s episode airs on February 14. It’s called “Deflectors.” So far a synopsis for the episode hasn’t been released. Here’s a trailer:

And here are some photos from the promo, in case you want more clues about the upcoming episode.

In the promo, Ed tells the crew to “scan the surface for human bio signs.”

And we see Isaac and John somewhere unfamiliar (but is that a drink advertisement in the background?) while John says, “Oh my god.”

And Talla says, “This has to be the most insane thing that’s ever happened on this ship.” Obviously Talla is new, since a lot of crazy things have happened on The Orville.

It’s interesting to note that the reactions from Kelly and Ed don’t appear to be about Talla’s comments, since it looks like they’re in a different scene with a different background.

While this episode was being filmed, it was given the working title “Shields” until the name was changed in January.

Hey @jessicaszohr way to kill it this week on your Orville episode! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 11, 2018

The episode finished filming on May 11, 2018, according to The Orville Wiki, and editing occurred in December.

While you’re waiting for a new episode to air, here’s a look at some of the dream guests that fans have said they’d love to see on The Orville. Fans have said they’d love to see Nathan Fillion guest star in a role similar to Firefly. They’d also like to see Michael Dorn star as Bortus’ disapproving father. (This is an inspired idea!) And Jeffrey Combs, who has appeared in so many Star Trek series it’s tough to keep track, would make a great guest star. (This one feels like a requirement.) We do know that Marina Sirtis, who played Counselor Troi, will be appearing as a guest star sometime this season with Jonathan Frakes directing. That’s going to be an amazing episode, no doubt. Kate Mulgrew would be a great addition to the show one day, too.

Last week’s episode was so great, we can’t wait to see what the show has in store next week. Here’s a scene from last week:

My favorite TV couple.

Seriously, if you're not watching #TheOrville, you're missing out. pic.twitter.com/1SsFnIVCA5 — ニューニー (Newnie) (@RadicalDreamin) February 1, 2019

Isaac in a “wife beater” waiting for dinner- they’re going to have to pick me up off the floor #TheOrville pic.twitter.com/LEkhgBPsVm — Ricardo Lewis (@ParkerRocks425) February 1, 2019

Isaac is always so funny.

Finally catching up on Season 2 of The Orville… Isaac is the best! pic.twitter.com/DdCmUWxE7R — Oolong (@GamingOolong) January 29, 2019

And this scene from last week was priceless:

At least this cake looks better than what Ed made for Kelly. 🎂 #TheOrville pic.twitter.com/5lsYmkMnMw — The Orville (@TheOrville) February 5, 2019

The show sparks some pretty creative memes too. In case you don’t remember, Penny Johnson Jerald, who plays Dr. Finn, also played Cassidy Yates on Deep Space Nine. That’s where this meme comes from.

There are also rumors that a two-parter for The Orville is coming soon. That will likely feature some big plot developments.

Hello. My name is Ben… & I'm an #Orvilleholic. It's been 6 days 11 hours & 47 min since my last episode. My supplier cut me off & I've got no new #TheOrville episode this week. Aches, pains, cold sweats. It's going to be terrible. I need help.😩@planetary_union @EgotasticFT pic.twitter.com/80m6mXqWHx — Ben Jones (@DaFunkyBeats) February 7, 2019

But in the meantime, waiting for a new episode isn’t easy.

Help yourself to a good serving of memes and jokes while we’re waiting for Season 2 Episode 7. It’s just one more week. (And just a fun note: If you’re looking for something to watch in the meantime, check out Star Trek Discovery on CBS All Access – the new season is now playing. Also, The Expanse Season 3 drops on Amazon on Friday, in anticipation of Amazon’s new Season 4 coming soon. So if you need something to fill the time, you might want to check out the sci-fi series The Expanse. It’s completely different from The Orville, but a nice way to fill the time.)