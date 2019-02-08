‘The Titan Games’ Contestant & Cast Spoilers – Episode 6

The first season of NBC and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reality fitness competition, The Titan Games is underway. As the season continues determining its “Titan” finalists, who will advance to the next phases of the competition, 8 more “everyday people” will compete in “epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body, and heart.”

According to an exclusive first-look that Men’s Health got at the entire contestant list, a total of 64 contestants will appear on the show throughout the season; they’re being referred to as “DJ’s 64.” Their ages vary from 20 to 50, though the majority of the contestants are in the mid-late 20s age range.

Here’s a look at the contestants who will be competing on tonight’s 6th night of trials:

Angel Villegas (Jacksonville, Florida)

Villegas owns “Raw Cuts,” a barbershop with three successful locations. In an interview he did with Jacksonville.com, it was revealed that “A [Titan Games] producer found him on Instagram, where he’s chronicled his work and his life. He was at first skeptical about the opportunity — he didn’t quite believe it — but then figured it was worth a shot. As requested, he made a two-minute video about himself, which got him to an initial tryout in California with hundreds of people. He did well enough there to be invited to appear on the show.”

Lauren Regno (Modesto, California)

Lauren is a mom, nursing student, and model; she plans to showcase her hard work and heart in the competition.

Lauren will be up against Alma Dwumfour tonight.

DJ Townsel (Celebration, Florida)

DJ is a former NFL wide receiver and currently works as a yoga instructor. On Instagram, he announced that he will be having a live viewing party tonight in Orlando.

Alma Dwumfour (Stratford, Connecticut)

Alma is a 27-year-old ICU nurse and is competing in honor of her patients. On Instagram, she said “I will be representing nurses, nurse practitioners, women, CT/MA, my husband/family, and lastly my beautiful patients who have passed and/or those who are physically & mentally incapable. I truly hope to make you all proud.”

Matt Cable (Great Falls, Montana)

Matt almost died from advanced leukemia in 2014, but has been in remission since 2016. He is now a competitive powerlifter and Staff Sergeant in the Air National Guard. When he promoted his participation in the show on Instagram, Matt wrote “Let your smile change the world but don’t let the world change your smile. Never give up and never quit!! Thank you @nbctitangames and @therock for the most memorable experience of my life!!”

Matt will be competing against Jon Brascetta tonight.

Jon Brascetta (Sicklerville, New Jersey)

Jon started martial arts when he was only 4 years old; now, he owns and operates his own martial arts school.

Janessa Goeman (Clearwater, Florida)

Janessa started weight lifting after a ligament tear forced her to stop gymnastics; she now works as a radiologic technologist. Of her experience on the show, she said “No matter what happens, the real blessing is the connections to the 63 other amazing, like-minded athletes!”

Janessa goes up against Ashley Hawkins in tonight’s trials.

Ashley Hawkins (Pleasant Garden, North Carolina)

Ashley played soccer in college and is now a police officer; she and her husband met in the police academy.

Tune in to The Titan Games on NBC, Thursday nights at 8/7c.