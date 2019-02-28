‘The Titan Games’ Season Finale Cast: Top 8 Remaining Contestants

Tonight is the season 1 finale of Dwayne Johnson’s The Titan Games. The show started with 64 contestants who went head to head in a series of mind and body testing “trials,” but now only 4 men and 4 women remain. In the end, one male and one female competitor will emerge victorious over the rest and be crowned as “Titan.”

Ahead of the season finale, here are the 8 finalists competing:

James Jean-Louis

Jean-Louis is a truck driver for Budweiser, but he also competes in bodybuilding competitions and pageants and has shared photos from his competitions on Instagram. He called The Titan Games his “second chance,” even though he was “nervous as hell.” After becoming a father at the age of 17, he turned his life around for his son. Mike Evans lost to James Jean-Louis in the first trials, and then Jean-Louis easily defeated in the Mount Olympus Titan challenge, James Jean-Louis easily defeated Anthony Furhman.

Jess Griffith

Jess is a former ER trauma nurse and currently works as a nutrition specialist so that she can “help people who wanted to help themselves.” She is 27 years old.

Bridger Buckley

At 22, Buckley is one of the show’s younger competitors, and he is currently a student at Washington State University. On Mount Olympus, Bridger Buckley and Steven Hoppe raced through the trials. Steven took a slight lead during the speed and agility-testing ascension, but both men reached the top of Mount Olympus at the same exact time. Buckley took the lead on the descent and maintained it for the rest of the challenge, securing the male “Titan” win for the episode.

Tyler Lucas

Tyler was a quarterback at Penn State University, and the 25-year-old is now in the United States Air Force (he was raised in a military family). His brother was also one of “DJ’s 64” as a competitor in The Titan Games, but he was eliminated earlier in the season.

Christiana Rugloski

Christiana is only 21 years old, making her the youngest female competitor this season. She is from Arizona and works as an assistant at a horse riding clinic.

Jackie Wood

Jackie is a swim coach from Long Island (though she currently lives in San Antonio, Texas). Swimming has been an important part of her life since she was young, and her dream is to open her own swim school one day.

Charity Witt

Charity is a metabolic technician from Suwanee, Georgia. She started powerlifting after doctors diagnosed her with cardiac arrhythmia when she was 17, and is active on Instagram as a fitness coach and model. On Mount Olympus, Nikkie Neal used her height and agility to take an early lead, but Charity’s upper body strength ultimately led her to victory.

Derik Scott

Not only is Derik an attorney he is also a martial artist and professional MMA fighter. The 30-year-old lives in Los Angeles, California and he is dedicating his participation in The Titan Games to his brother, who died in a car accident when Derik was 12.