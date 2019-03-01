‘The Titan Games’ Winners & Live Finale Spoilers 2019

The Titan Games is a new competition series and it has reached its finale. The 64 competitors have been narrowed down to eight finalists, who compete on Mount Olympus for two wins. That’s right, there are two winners – one man and one woman, who will become the ultimate Titans. Read on for our live recap of the finale as it airs on the NBC network. According to the Miami Herald, the grand prize for the win is $100,000 prize each.

Read on below for our live recap on the first ever Titan Games finale and spoilers on the winners. We will continue to update as the show airs.

And, the 8 finalists are James Jean-Louis, Jess Griffith, Bridger Buckley, Tyler Lucas, Christiana Rugloski, Jackie Wood, Charity Witt, and Derik Scott.

Kicking off the finale, Dwayne Johnson gave a quick recap on the athletes’ path to the finals. Then, the commentators chimed in to introduce the first competition, with Tyler Vs. Derik. A video recap of the two competitors was shown as they got ready for their big match. Tyler said he wants to win for anyone who’s ever been told they cannot achieve something. Meanwhile, Derik said that he’s not the biggest person, but he has the passion. For their battle round, they competed with the Hammering Ram, which was taken up a notch by adding more weight and twists to the obstacle.

And, Derik Scott took the win on this one.