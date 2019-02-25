‘The Voice’ 2019 Time, Schedule & Channel

Season 16 of The Voice is here and there’s a new schedule to follow. There is also a new coach and returning guest advisers. Get the rundown on what time the premiere airs, what channel to watch, the show schedule changes, and more below.

“THE VOICE” 2019 PREMIERE TIME AND DATE: The date of the premiere for season 16 of The Voice is February 25, 2019. The show airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and Carson Daly returns as the host.

“THE VOICE” 2019 SCHEDULE: The show usually takes place on Monday and Tuesday nights, up until the finale, with the occasional Wednesday night episode. This season there have been some changes. The first two episodes will air on the usual Monday and Tuesday nights, February 25 – 26, 2019. Monday will be a two-hour episode and Tuesday will be just one hour. After that, until April 23, 2019, there will be no Tuesday night shows. The Voice executive producer Audrey Morrissey explained to Parade that, “It is really not going to impact anything. We still have the same number of Blinds. We nipped and tucked an hour here and there, but it is pretty much the same show as far as how this season lays out.”

“THE VOICE” 2019 CHANNEL: The show always airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH “THE VOICE” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 16 COACHES: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are staples as coaches on the show and Kelly Clarkson joined a couple of seasons ago. The fourth judge to round out the panel is an all-new addition to the show – EGOT winner John Legend.

“THE VOICE” 2019 GUEST JUDGES: When it comes to the mentors or guest advisers this season, there are several familiar faces, who have been on the show before. Charlie Puth is joining Adam Levine, Brooks & Dunn joins Blake Shelton, Khalid is with John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Kelly Clarkson.

“THE VOICE” 2019 TWISTS & CHANGES: Last season, there were two big twists introduced to the show and both are back. “The Block” featured was one of them. This gave judges the ability to “block” one another from bidding on a contestant. The other twist added last season was “The Voice Comeback Stage” digital companion series. The only change to the “Comeback Stage” is that last season Kelsea Ballerini was the judge. Instead, Bebe Rexha will be heading up that competition, while Ballerini is a guest adviser on the regular show.