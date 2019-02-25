‘The Voice’ Judges 2019: Who Are the Coaches & Advisers for Season 16?

The Voice returns with season 16 and all four of this season’s coaches are familiar faces, though one of them is completely new to the show. In addition, just like last season, there will technically be a 5th coach on the judges’ panel. Bebe Rexha is participating in the recently added digital companion series for The Voice, titled the Comeback Stage. The companion show will be running throughout the season of The Voice, online, and its purpose is to give rejected contestants from this season a second chance at re-entering the competition.

With the premiere of the new season starting on February 25, 2019, fans are ready for a whole new round of contestants. So, who are the judges making the picks for the new season? Well, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are all signed up, but there is a new face on the show – John Legend. Read on for the details on each of this season’s coaches, along with their celebrity guest advisers.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine is back for another season of The Voice and for his team’s mentor, a former adviser from The Voice is stepping in. Charlie Puth is back and helping out Team Adam. Levine is fresh off headlining the 2019 Super Bowl with his band Maroon 5.

Ahead of the new season, Levine joked to People about judge Kelly Clarkson, who has already been a winner with contestants on the show. Kidding around, Levine said, “Oh, there’s no statistical possibility for her to win. It’s never happened. It’s literally impossible.”

John Legend

EGOT winner John Legend is the new kid on the block and he is taking on The Voice. The Voice executive producer Audrey Morrissey spoke with Parade about what Legend brings to the show, saying, “I keep saying he has elevated the show. He is just an inspiring person. When you are around him, you want to be your best self. Everybody raised their game. Beyond that, he is just such a warm person, it was just the vibe and the energy. The good times were plentiful.”

In an interview with People, Legend revealed that every coach this season uses their ability to block another judge solely on him. Legend said, “I’m very competitive and everybody’s been very competitive with me too. They’re not having any mercy on me just ’cause I’m new. Every single one of them only had one block to use, and they all used it on me!”

Khalid will join Legend as a team adviser this season.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson returns and she is always a force to be reckoned with. She also tends to give her team members cool duds like “Team Kelly” jackets.

Clarkson has some new touring coming up in 2019 and she is actually touring with former Comeback Stage judge Kelsea Ballerini. Perhaps that’s why Ballerini has joined her as an adviser to her team this season. In addition to The Voice, Clarkson has a daytime talk show in the works as well. Clarkson revealed the news of her talk show on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, saying that she loves to talk and is excited because it’s something she never thought she would actually be able do.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a staple on the show, as is his buddy, Levine. This season on the show, Shelton brings aboard country artists Brooks & Dunn to help mentor his team. Shelton recently joked to People about how he really wants to beat Legend on the show. Shelton said, “I don’t know how deadly John is as a coach. I can only tell you that I have absolutely no faith in his ability to win this show. Not as long as I’m on, you know what I’m saying? I wanna beat him.”

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha is the new host and judge of The Voice Comeback Stage, replacing Kelsea Ballerini. The show’s executive producer recently talked about the change to Parade, saying, “Bebe is incredible. She is one of the bright, young talents out on the scene. She is Grammy nominated and is an amazing talent not only as a singer, but as a writer, so we really knew she would bring a lot to the table.” In addition to a new judge, the digital series has been tweaked a little since it was first introduced last season.