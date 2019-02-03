‘The Walking Dead’ Early Midseason Premiere: How to Watch S09E09 Online

The Season 9 mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead won’t air on regular cable TV until February 10, but if you’re looking to watch it early, it will be available February 3 on AMC Premiere, the streaming service that lets you watch AMC shows commercial-free and on-demand. Yes, the midseason premiere is being released the same day as the Super Bowl. But even if you can’t watch today, the episode will be available all week. Here’s how to watch:

FuboTV

No cable login credentials necessary

AMC Premiere is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main bundle. Fubo is the only live streaming service that offers AMC Premiere.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the mid-season premiere anytime (starting Sunday, February 3) commercial-free on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

For subsequent episodes, AMC is included in the main FuboTV channel bundle, so you’ll be able to watch future episodes either live as they air at regular times, or if you keep AMC Premiere, you’ll be able to watch all episodes on-demand (and sometimes early).

AMC Premiere

Cable login required

If you want to sign up for AMC Premiere directly through AMC, it requires a Pay TV subscription that includes the main AMC channel.

You can sign up right here. You’ll need to log-in to your cable provider first, and then you’ll be able to watch the mid-season premiere (starting Sunday, February 3) on your phone (iPhone supported), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Chromecast via the AMC app. AMC Premiere is still unavailable to watch on your computer, however.

‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere Preview

You don’t have to wait until the official premiere date to see the midseason premiere. And for many fans (especially fans looking for something else to watch on Super Bowl Sunday), this is great news. The episode is being released sometime on Sunday afternoon, but it will be available all week until the episode itself is finally released on AMC next week.

We were left with quite a few questions when Season 9 Episode 8 ended in November. One big question was where Negan went after his cell was left unlocked. At the end of Season 9 episode 8, Negan discovered that his cell had been left unlocked. (And if you watched closely, you would know this happened when Gabriel left angrily and forgot to make sure Negan’s cell door was closed.) Negan walked out of his jail cell, free for the first time in more than six years. We’re pretty sure he’s heading back to the Sanctuary, thanks to a really quick shot during the trailer. But we’re not 100 percent certain where he’s going or what’s happening next.

Maggie’s gone, along with Rick, which is leaving a big hole in the second half of the season. But in the midst of these big changes, fans also feel like the writing has improved quite a bit. So the introduction of the “Whisperers” (aka the whispering zombies) is something that’s really exciting to viewers. The show seems to have picked up quite nicely with showrunner Angela Kang now leading things. She’s already working on Season 10, and she’s made some changes to the show in Season 9 that viewers are really liking. For example, Daryl has more lines than is typical for the character this season, and he even has a dog now. Other characters are similarly being fleshed out, and fans are enjoying the new storylines.

The future of the season is a big mystery though. With Rick and Carl’s departures, the show is diverging from the comics, leaving comic fans lost about what to expect next.