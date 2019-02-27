‘The World’s Best’ Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight?

CBS’ new talent series The World’s Best features contestants from all over the world who get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best. The winner takes home a million dollar cash prize. The series is hosted by James Corden and features a panel of judges that include Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill.

But which of tonight’s contestants will be eliminated? We piece together who the most likely candidates to go home are based on sneak peeks and CBS previews. Tonight’s episode will feature another Battle Round, where each of the contestants are split up into groups to attempt to make it to the next round and avoid elimination.

Several Competitors Will Be Eliminated During Tonight’s Battle Round

They will be divided into different groups: Solo Music, Group Music, Solo Variety, and Group Variety. The show is airing a two-hour special for tonight’s battle round on CBS, starting at 9/8 c. There will also be a one hour episode airing Thursday, February 28 at the same time.

Based on a sneak peek provided by CBS, William Close will be going up against Naturally 7. The sneak peek shows a brief image of Close smiling, looking emotional, and waving towards the audience after his performance seems to have concluded. This leads us to believe that he narrowly beat out Naturally 7, therefore sending the vocal group home.

Fan Favorite the TNT Boys Will Also Be Competing for a Spot Tonight

Tonight will also feature the beloved group the TNT Boys going up against the dance troupe Emotional Line. While both acts appear to receive rapturous praise from the judges, the popularity that the TNT Boys have amassed, both through The World’s Best audience and other celebrities such as Ariana Grande, who sang a duet with them onstage. All this leads us to believe that they will be advancing, and Emotional Line will be eliminated.

Viewers will have a chance to vote during every episode for their favorite contestant, and voice their opinions on who “stole the show” or dominated the performances by tweeting their vote with the corresponding hashtag. Check out examples below:

Kukkiwon – #TWBKukkiwon

The TNT Boys – #TWBTNTBoys

Space Cowboy – #TWBSpaceCowboy

Enkh-Erdene – #TWBEnkh

Manami Ito – #TWBManami

Matt Johnson – #TWBMatt