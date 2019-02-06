‘The World’s Best’ Judges & Cast 2019

The World’s Best is a brand new reality TV show on the CBS network, that premiered on Super Bowl Sunday, following the big game. But, it’s normal time slot will be Wednesday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The show is similar to America’s Got Talent but has a few different aspects and twists to the show format. Read on for a rundown on the judges, rules, show schedule, and how to watch the show online below.

“THE WORLD’S BEST” CHANNEL: The show airs on the CBS network, so check with your local TV provider for an exact channel number in your area.

“THE WORLD’S BEST” CBS TV SHOW TIME & SCHEDULE: The show’s normal time slot will be Wednesday nights, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. But, on February 6, 2019, there will be a two-hour episode, airing from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“THE WORLD’S BEST” JUDGES: The judges’ panel is made up of three megastars – actress Drew Barrymore, TV personality RuPaul and country artist Faith Hill. The host of the show is James Corden.

“THE WORLD’S BEST” CAST: In addition to the official judges, the “Wall of the World” helps in the judging. The Wall is made up of 50 international experts, who specialize in a wide range of fields in entertainment. Both the judges and the Wall panel vote on the contestants. First up is the audition rounds, which are followed by the battle rounds, similar to The Voice.

The Wall includes but is not limited to experts such as MMA fighter Anderson Silva, Miss Colombia 2014 Ariadna Gutiérrez, WWE wrestler Rikishi, and fashion designer Thai Nguyen. And, the grand prize is $1 million.

HOW TO WATCH “THE WORLD’S BEST” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).