‘The World’s Best’ Battle Round 2 Eliminations: LIVE UPDATES

Tonight’s two-hour special episode of The World’s Best will feature another Battle Round. Each of the contestants will be split up into groups to attempt to make it to the next round and avoid elimination.

The contestants will be divided into different groups: Solo Music, Group Music, Solo Variety, and Group Variety, and sent to compete against one another in their categories. The acts that are going head-to-head in “The Battle Round Part 2” are listed below, courtesy of the World’s Best Instagram account:

Tonight’s Competitors

Spain’s Los Vivancos (“The Matadors of Dance”) vs Japan’s Kukkiwon (“The Flying Taekwondo Masters”)

Australia’s Space Cowboy (“The Dangerous Man”) vs United Kingdom’s Nina Conti (“The Master Ventriloquist”)

Germany’s Dundu (“The Giants of Light”) vs China’s Duo Suining (“The Impossible Balancing Duo”)

Philippines’ The TNT Boys (“Vocal Dynamic Trio”) vs South Korea’s Emotional Line (“The Classical Crew”)

Ireland’s William Close (“The Earth Harp Collective”) vs United States’ Naturally 7 (“The Human Instruments”)

So who was eliminated on tonight’s episode of The World’s Best? Continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode, including the winners, losers, and reactions of the fans and judges, with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode.

Los Vivancos vs Kukkiwon

Los Vivancos incorporated a number of elements into their performance, including instruments and props upon which they could dance. The judges were wowed when they climbed atop a spinning acrobatic device that allowed two of the group’s dancers to circle each other and dance simultaneously. RuPaul called their performance “fantastic”, while Faith Hill commended them for stepping their game up. Los Vivancos were given an average score of 42 from the American judges, and over 65 votes after the experts voted.

Kukkiwon wowed the judges immediately. One of the group broke six boards in succession, while another broke three at varying heights with repeating kicks. The cherry on top was a massive leap into the air that ended with three boards being broken simultaneously. Drew Barrymore said they were like “Bruce Lee meets Fred Astaire” and complimented their “power” and “grace.” Faith was so impressed she got onstage and had an impromptu lesson with Kukkiwon. They were given an average score of 50 from the American judges, and a total of 83 after the experts voted.

Kukkiwon snagged the win, and will be going on to compete in the championship round! Los Vivancos were eliminated.

Half of Tonight’s Competitors Will Be Eliminated

For those who need a refresher, The World’s Best is CBS’ new talent series, which features contestants from all over the world and who will a chance to showcase their talents and become “the world’s best,” The winner of the competition will receive a one million dollar cash prize. The series is hosted by James Corden, and has a panel of judges that include Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill.

Executive producer Mike Darnell spoke with IndieWire about the series and how it sees it connecting with viewers. “This will be our prove-out. If it works in America, then hopefully, you sell it to France and Spain,” he explained. “And the way it would work is in France, instead of three American judges, they’d have three French judges. Behind them would be people from around the world. Same thing in Spain. Three Spanish judges and behind them, the Wall of the World.”