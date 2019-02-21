‘The World’s Best’ Spoilers: Which Contestants Are Performing on the Battle Rounds Part 1?

The World’s Best is a brand new TV show, featuring talent from all over the world. Along with a panel of experts, three celebrity judges give their input on who should move forward each week and they include actress Drew Barrymore, singer Faith Hill and TV personality RuPaul. Tonight begins the battle rounds, which has contestants going up against one another. According to Broadway World, below is the rundown on the acts for part 1 of the battles.

Japan’s Manami Ito (“The Miracle Violinist”) vs. Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova (“The Vocal Wonder”)

India’s Lydian Nadhaswaram (“Mini Maestro”) vs. Mongolia’s Enkh-Erdene (“The Mongolian Cowboy”)

Italy’s Sister Cristina Scuccia (“The Singing Nun”) vs. Kazakhstan’s Dimash Kudaibergen (“The Six Octave Man”)

United States’ Justin Flom (“King of Cards”) vs. United States’ Jordan McKnight (“Twisted Sister”)

Great Britain’s Matt Johnson (“The Drowning Man”) vs. China’s Li Wei (“Slackline Daredevil”)

According to Country Living, there will be only one winner this season. One act will get the $1 million prize and the title of “The World’s Greatest.”

Prior to the show’s premiere, judge Drew Barrymore dished on what makes the show stand out. According to Us Weekly, Barrymore gave an example about what makes the show different than other reality competition shows. Barrymore said, “You might see this incredible fight troop from Asia and as a spectator you’re completely blown away, but then they’ll go to the ‘Wall of the World,’ and one of the judges is the top martial arts expert in the world and gives this entirely new ‘insider’ perspective to it. It’s such an awesome and new way to do it.” The Wall of the World is the panel of experts that weighs in on each act.

As for what it’s like to be a judge on the show, Barrymore told TV Insider, “It’s way harder than I ever thought! People have literally worked a lifetime to be here, and the act ends and the cameras flip to you and it’s go time. You need to digest and articulate what you just saw, but this is a competition: You also have to let them know if they do make it to the next round what you want that you didn’t necessarily get from this performance.”

