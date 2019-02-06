How Does The World’s Best Voting Work?

The World’s Best, which aired its premiere directly after Super Bowl LIII on CBS last Sunday, features contestants from all over the world who will get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best” and take home one million dollars. The CBS competition, which is hosted by James Corden, will be judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill.

The contestant will have to impress the judges and break through the “wall of the world,” which is made up of over 50 entertainment experts from around the world, according to International Business Times. The experts offer feedback to the contestants and help decide who will move forward in the competition. The American judges score each act from 1 to 50, and their scores are averaged. Each approving expert gets one point, and the combined scores are added up, with 75 needed to advance, according to USA Today.

So far, the show has received rave reviews, and has been compared to the likes of America’s Got Talent and The Voice, which isn’t altogether surprising since producer Mark Burnett also helped produce The Voice.

“The time has come to take talent competition shows to the next level and bring in judges from around the world to decide on the ultimate winner,” executive producer Mark Burnett said in a press release. “It’s like the Olympics for entertainment, but you don’t have to wait every two years,” he added.

The contestants on the show range from a violinist who plays with a prosthetic arm to a sword swallowing Space Cowboy and a young group of Taekwondo Masters. It’s setup is similar to many other competition shows, with fans having the chance to vote on their favorite contestants. So how do you cast your vote?

According to CBS, fans will have a chance to vote during every episode of the show for their favorite contestant, and voice their opinions on who “stole the show” by tweeting their vote with the corresponding hashtag. Check out the list below:

Kukkiwon – #TWBKukkiwon

The TNT Boys – #TWBTNTBoys

Space Cowboy – #TWBSpaceCowboy

Enkh-Erdene – #TWBEnkh

Manami Ito – #TWBManami

Matt Johnson – #TWBMatt

Then, the week leading up to the finale, fans will get to vote for their favorite act from the entire season to be named Fan Favorite, for which the act will win an even larger sum of money than the winning pot of $1 million.

There is a voting schedule to be aware of as well, so make sure you cast your vote during the allotted time frame! Courtesy of CBS:

Voting Period Schedule:

Start Date and Time End Date and Time After conclusion of Super Bowl LIII (approximately 10:00 PM ET) February 3, 2019 1:00 PM ET February 4, 2019 10:00 PM ET February 6, 2019 10:00 AM ET February 7, 2019 9:00 PM ET February 13, 2019 9:00 AM ET February 14, 2019 11:00 PM ET February 20, 2019 10:00 AM ET February 21, 2019 11:00 PM ET February 27, 2019 11:00 AM ET February 28, 2019 10:00 PM ET February 28, 2019 10:00 AM ET March 1, 2019 10:00 PM ET March 6, 2019 10:00 AM ET March 7, 2019 12:00 PM ET March 8, 2019 12:00 PM ET March 13, 2019

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST/PT to catch the newest episode of The World’s Best, and don’t forget to cast your vote!

READ NEXT: Who are the Contestants on the World’s Best TV Show?

