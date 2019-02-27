TNT Boys – ‘The World’s Best’ Contestants 2019

The World’s Best is a new reality competition TV show on the CBS network. It’s similar to shows like America’s Got Talent, except that there are 50 experts helping the three main judges score each act. When it comes to the contestants, their skills and talents are wide-ranging, touching, exciting and sometimes surprising.

One of the acts in the mix is the TNT Boys, who is a singing trio from the Philippines. According to CMT, they made quite the impact on the show when they first appeared. Judge Faith Hill told them, “First of all, you have some serious attitude. I mean, you’re so precious and so sweet, but when you were singing, you were in that song, you were like, ’Bam.'”

Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto and Francis Concepcion are the three group members who make up the TNT Boys and they are also known as The Big Shot Trio. The group already has representation, as clients of ABS-CBN Corporation and TNTV. These three are already award winners, with four of their awards already won just this year. In 2019 alone, so far, they won the Push Music Performance of the Year Award at the Push Awards, Promising Male Concert Performers of the Year Award at the 50th Guillermo Mendoza Box Office Entertainment Awards, the Concert Performer of the Year Award at the National Customers’ Choice Annual Awards, and the Concert of the Year Award, also at the National Customers’ Choice Annual Awards.

This is not the first time that the TNT Boys have appeared on a reality competition show, as they were previously contestants in 2017 on the TV competition Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids. The were also the winners of the TV contest Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids in 2018. And, the trio has also performed on the talent show Little Big Shots in four countries – Philippines, U.S., UK, and Australia.

Recently, the TNT Boys appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and they were surprised by superstar Ariana Grande, according to Jam Base. The boys were singing “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls when Grande appeared and chimed in. Prior to Grande surprising the group, the boys gushed to Corden about their affinity for the megastar.

After performing with the young teens, Grande told them, “I’m obsessed with you guys, you’re so incredible.” Group member Sanchez told Entertainment Tonight that when he saw Grande, “I was trying to hold off my tears … She said were so amazing and she was nervous [to meet us] also.”

While these three boys are all making their dreams come true as singers, they told Carter Matt that they also have other goals when it comes to careers. In addition to being singers, Empuerto wants to be a teacher, Sanchez hopes to become an engineer and Concepcion wants to be a doctor. They are most enjoying their fame and singing because it’s giving the boys opportunities to support their families, even though they’re still just kids.

When talking about The World’s Best, Empuerto told Carter Matt, “It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”