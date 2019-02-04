Who is Tokio Myers on ‘AGT The Champions?’

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Ten performers who have competed in past seasons will take the stage as they attempt to prove who is the best in the world. Two acts will advance to the finals.

One of those performers is the pianist and composer Tokio Myers, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tokio Myers Performed Songs By Hans Zimmer & Rag’n’Bone Man For His Final Performance on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Tokio Myers astounded fans and the judges alike when he competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. For the finale of the competition, Myers performed Hans Zimmer’s theme to Interstellar and “Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man.

In the video embedded above, Myers stands up from the piano at 3:14 and starts drumming. He was joined by a chorus for the winning performance. Judge Alesha Dixon called him the “coolest act we’ve ever had on this show.” Simon Cowell praised Myers’ act as “absolutely, breathtakingly good.”

2. Tokio Myers Released the Album ‘Our Generation’ Shortly After Winning ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ & Was Named Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Tokio Myers wasted no time taking advantage of his newfound name recognition after winning Britain’s Got Talent. In November of 2017, he released the studio album “Our Generation.”

On his website, Myers explained that his musical style incorporates elements from various genres. He wanted to mix sounds from “an array of musical influences” that had inspired him over the years. “With this album, I’ve really tried to bring classical and contemporary elements together. I’ve been hugely influenced by the 90s’ dance scene and particularly bands like Faithless and Massive Attack. There was a magic to that era that I wanted to capture and bring up to date for our times.”

Myers was named the Breakthrough Artist of the Year by the Classic BRIT Awards in May of 2018. He was also nominated for Best Male Artist and Album Of The Year. Myers is currently working on a second album.

3. Tokio Myers Witnessed the Murder of His School’s Headmaster in London

Tokio Myers is a stage name. His birth name is Torville Jones. He was born in London on April 6, 1984, to parents of British and Jamaican heritage.

Growing up in west London, Myers said he was exposed to gang violence from a young age. Myers attended St. George’s Roman Catholic School in Maida Vale, which is in Westminster. In 1995, Myers witnessed the deadly stabbing of the school headmaster, Philip Lawrence.

According to the BBC, Lawrence had tried to help a 13-year-old boy who had been attacked near the school gates. Myers said his music teacher, Mr. Morgan, was there too and rushed him to safety.

4. Myers Says Music Kept Him Out of Trouble As a Teen; He Went On to Perform Alongside Artists Including Kanye West & Amy Winehouse

Tokio Myers credits his parents and music teacher for keeping him on a good path as a teenager. He explained on his website:

“I didn’t know it at the time, but doing my own thing, practicing the piano, with all this other stuff going on around me – looking back at it now, something was definitely protecting me. Now, I can go to the piano when other things are happening in my life and it’s a release. But when I was a kid, I wasn’t aware of that; I just did it… Mr Morgan was more than a teacher; he was a man who went the extra mile to get to know the parents, get to know the families. Looking back on it, I can see the magic. I got such a vibe from him, as someone who looked out for everyone, and that had such a strong effect on the school. Everybody knew he was a gem. He played such a huge part in keeping me on the right track, and making sure I had all the time I needed to use the music facilities, whenever I wanted to. He steered me in the right direction, when I could so easily have gone in the wrong one.”

After high school, Myers went on to the Royal College of Music in London. In his professional career, Myers joined the group Mr Hudson and the Library as a pianist. He performed with musicians including Kanye West, Sting, The Police, and Amy Winehouse.

Myers said that while on tour with Kanye West, the two played basketball together. He explained in a 2017 interview that West taught him the importance of continuing to work hard even after achieving success. “[West’s] work ethic is ridiculous and that’s why he’s written so many amazing tracks and collaborated with so many amazing artists. He’s one of the biggest superstars. He doesn’t get that just from chilling and relaxing.”

5. Myers Teamed With the Prince’s Trust & L’Oréal on a Program Aimed at Inspiring Young People

Tokio Myers has shown he wants to help other young people rise. In April of 2018, he teamed up with the Prince’s Trust and L’Oréal as an ambassador. In the Instagram video embedded above, Myers says that “everyone has their superpower” and that you just have to figure out what the power is.

They developed a confidence training program called “All Worth It.” The website explains, “We believe that every young person should have the chance to embrace exciting opportunities. So, we help 11 to 30 year-olds who are unemployed or struggling at school to transform their lives.”