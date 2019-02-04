Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum’s Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel and one of the judges on America’s Got Talent, Heidi Klum is one of the most well-recognized faces in the world. And now, there may be another person on her arm accompanying her to her many star-studded events.

In December, Today announced that Heidi is engaged. What do we know about her future husband? How many times has she been married before? What’s the age difference between the two? Read on.

1. He Is the Guitarist for the Band Tokio Hotel

At 29 years old, Kaulitz is the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel.

The German rock band was founded in 2001, and has scored a number of No. 1 singles. They released their most recent album, Dream Machine, in 2017.

Kaulitz was married to former beauty queen Ria Sommerfield from 2015 until August 2018. They reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

2. She Announced Their Engagement on Instagram

Heidi announced the engagement on Instagram, in a post captioned, “I SAID YES ❤️” The picture shows Heidi’s arm wrapped around Kaulitz’s face, showing off the nice-sized ring.

The post was uploaded on Christmas Eve, and has received over 737,000 ‘likes’ so far. Many fans have commented with their support, writing things like, “I’m soo happy for you guys!!!!” and “Congratulations and lots of love!!!”

Kaulitz will mark Klum’s third husband. She was married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, and Seal from 2005 to 2014.

3. There Is a 16 Year Age Difference Between Them

Many people have been quick to point out the 16 year age difference between the couple. While Kaulitz is just 29, Heidi is 45.

Neither seems to mind the age gap, though. A source recently told People Klum is “so in love” with the musician. The two have been dating for less than a year.

4. They Made Their First Public Appearance in May 2018

Klum and Kaulitz made their first public appearance together in May at the Cannes amfAR gala.

It was just two months prior to the gala that rumors began swirling the two were dating after they were seen kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent.

In a July interview with People, Klum said, “He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life… He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

5. Heidi Is a Mother to Four Children

Heidi is certainly a busy– on top of being a host on AGT, a model, businesswoman, and fashion designer, she is a mother to four children.

She has three children with ex-husband Seal: sons Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel. She also has a daughter, Leni, with Flavio Briatore; but he was not involved in Leni’s life childhood. Klum has said on multiple occasions that Seal is Leni’s father. He was even present at her birth.

In August 2018, TMZ reported that Leni met up with her biological father after spending years apart. The outlet wrote, “The biological father of Heidi’s 14-year-old daughter is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore … but the couple split before Leni was born in 2004, so she was adopted and raised by Klum’s ex-husband, Seal.” Heidi reportedly attended the meetup with their entire family.