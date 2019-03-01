Fans Think Travis Scott Cheated On Kylie With Jordyn Woods

On Thursday, February 28, Travis Scott canceled his show in Buffalo, New York, letting fans know that he wasn’t feeling well.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it [f*cking] sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon,” Scott tweeted.

A few hours later, TMZ reported that there’s trouble in paradise between Scott and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenner Accused Scott of Cheating & They’ve Been Fighting Since

Jenner accused Scott of cheating on her on Wednesday, according to TMZ. She supposedly even told him that she has proof of some kind, though it’s unclear what she’s got on her baby daddy. The two ended up getting into a huge fight and haven’t been able to work things out.

“Travis’ reps say the rapper absolutely denies he cheated on Kylie. But, we’re told on Wednesday he flew back from the East Coast to surprise Kylie and Stormi. They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover ‘evidence’ he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday,” according to TMZ.

Fans Think That Scott Cheated With Jordyn Woods

The news of these cheating accusations come just one week after Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, was faced with something very similar; her longtime boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has been accused of hooking up with Kylie’s (former) best friend, Jordyn Woods.

And now, of course, fans are speculating that Woods is the woman with whom Scott allegedly cheated.

“Jordyn Woods got the train from Tristan and Travis,” wrote one TMZ reader.

“Travis and Jordyn hooked up,” added another.

“Bet it was Jordyn,” echoed a third.

Comments on Twitter have also been heating up, many wondering if it’s possible that Scott had relations with Woods. You can see some of the tweets below.

With Jordyn 😂 — Esmeralda 💛 (@bitofheaven1968) March 1, 2019

[Jordyn and Kylie in the car] Jordyn: *Knows every Travis Scott song word for word* Kylie: pic.twitter.com/m5d3McEqF4 — ♬♪ (@UnsatiatedBlood) March 1, 2019

This has Jordyn Woods written all over it https://t.co/89VK4kj3Cj — 𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕤 (@itsKELSEYtho) March 1, 2019

Damn Jordyn Woods strikes again https://t.co/Vrmn5YyBMb — Kevin Keto (@Kevin_Kerpet) March 1, 2019

Rumors That Jenner Was Worried About Scott & Woods Surfaced Earlier This Week

Some media outlets previously reported that Jenner was worried about Scott’s relationship with Woods after she was accused of cheating with Thompson. On Wednesday, Hollywood Life reported that Jenner had a “heart-to-heart” with Scott and questioned him about Woods.

“Kylie had a heart to heart with Travis and asked him if Jordyn had ever flirted with him, tried to hook up with him, or did anything ever inappropriate,” a source told the outlet. “He said of course not, and that he would have told her about that right away,” the source added.

READ NEXT: Hilarious Jordyn Woods Memes Surface Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations