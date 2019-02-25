True Detective Season 3 Finale Spoilers and Recap [LIVE UPDATES]

The True Detective season 3 finale premieres tonight at 9/8c on HBO. The episode is titled “Now Am Found” and the Xfinity synopsis of tonight’s episode reads, “Wayne struggles to hold on to his memories, and his grip on reality, as the truth behind the Purcell case is finally revealed.”

Season 3 centers around Detective Wayne Hays, played by Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who is a retired, 70-year-old Arkansas state police detective. Hays’ story, which plays out over three separate time periods covering the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, involves Hays attempting to uncover the unsettling story of two missing children in the Ozarks – Will and Julie Purcell.

Fans are hoping the finale will answer a slew of questions that have been nagging viewers for weeks, including what really happened to the Purcells (and if the case will finally be fully solved), how Hays’ wife Amelia dies, who/where Julie Purcell actually is, and the biggest question of all – who killed Will Purcell and kidnapped Julie?

If you aren’t completely caught up and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode with LIVE UPDATES throughout the season finale. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

The episode kicks off with Hays’ wife Amelia reading a bittersweet poem to her students with Hays watching lovingly from the doorway. The scene then cuts to Hays sitting in the backseat of a car with Edward before the two get out of the car and take a stroll through the woods while they talk about the Purcell case. Edward is angry that he keeps giving Hays “chance after chance” but Hays keeps throwing more “s–t in his face.”

Hays then asks Edward what he knows about Julie Purcell and if there is anything he’d like to “get off his chest,” and Edward replies, “I don’t know about Julie Purcell.” The two continue to exchange tense “confessions,” and Edward walks away with Hays shouting at him “just tell me what happened!” Edward shouts back, “I dunno what happened, do I look like a man with f–king answers?” The two exchange a few threats, with Edward accusing Hays of being a murderer and threatening his family.

The timeline jumps forward to old Hays and his partner Roland West questioning a woman on whether or not she had ever seen her husband with a man with one eye. The scene cuts to Hays and West driving and deciding to check out an area that they hadn’t looked at in the past. Hays tells West it’s his decision, since he’s now the head detective, before the timeline jumps backwards again to a younger West and Hays.

Hays is talking with two detectives about Amelia’s op-ed in the newspaper regarding the case. They say they are thinking about suing her. He is told he is going to write a statement denying everything his wife wrote, claiming she used his information without his consent, or risk being fired and blacklisted from working as a detective ever again.

Hays leaves the office and starts packing his desk up. West and Hays argue about his decision to leave, since Hays refused to sign the statement that Amelia lied. He defends Amelia’s op-ed to West and says he won’t “burn her.” Hays says he will “outlast the bulls–t” until everything blows over, and hopes he will eventually be able to be a detective again. West is visibly upset while Hays walks away.