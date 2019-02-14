Movies Released to Watch on Valentine’s Day 2019 in Theaters

If you are looking for a Valentine’s Day activity or date idea, going out to see a movie in your local theater is always a great (and easy!) option. Around the holiday, a number of new movies are released in theaters with Valentine’s Day audiences in mind. While there seems to be fewer love-themed movies out this year than usual, there are still some great rom-com options to watch with your significant other or best friends while enjoying a soft drink and some buttery popcorn.

Here are some of the movies currently in theaters for you to enjoy this Valentine’s Day:

Isn’t It Romantic

Made and released specifically with Valentine’s Day in mind, Isn’t It Romantic just opened in theaters on February 13. The movie stars Rebel Wilson as Natalie, Liam Hemsworth as Blake, Priyanka Chopra as Isabella, and Adam Devine as Josh. It has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has full theatrical release. Click here to get tickets to see it in a movie theater near you.

The synopsis reads “Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city’s next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie’s worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.”

What Men Want

This rated-R movie, starring Taraji P. Henson, would be a great one to see with your girl friends because it’s all about girl power and getting after what you deserve in your professional and personal life.

The synopsis reads “Passed up for a well-deserved promotion, sports agent Ali Davis wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic, Ali drinks a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar.”

To purchase tickets and find movie times at your local theater, click here.

Then Came You

This film only has a limited theatrical release but stars some pretty famous actors and has a romantic plot perfect for a young adult audience. The description reads “The film tells the story of Skye (Maisie Williams), a spunky teenager with a terminal illness who befriends Calvin (Asa Butterfield), a 19-year old hypochondriac who is afraid of his own shadow. Calvin helps Skye carry out her eccentric bucket list of things to do before she dies. In the process, he learns to confront and conquer his own fears, including falling in love with the beautiful, but seemingly untouchable, Izzy (Nina Dobrev).”

Then Came You was released on February 1; if you’re interested in seeing it tonight, check in advance to make sure that a movie theater near you is playing it.