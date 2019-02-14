Valentine’s Day Movies 2019 to Watch on Netflix

Netflix is always adding and removing titles, and this month is no different. As such, it may be difficult to know which romantic movies are available to watch on Valentine’s Day 2019.

We’ve compiled all the key romantic dramas and rom-coms that are currently listed on Netflix below. So whether you want a movie to watch at home for the special day or a movie to watch before you go out for the evening, we’ve got you covered.

Here are Valentine’s Day Movies to Watch on Netflix:

1. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix’s original rom-com made a splash last year with its charming premise and spirited lead performances from Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The film focuses on Lara Jean (Condor), a teenager whose secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, and who has to deal with the fallout of each letter. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a perfectly breezy way to wind down Valentine’s Day.

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

A decidedly less rosy take on love, this mind-bending film deals with heartbreak and the lengths that people go to suppress it. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet play former lovers who agree to have their memories wiped of one another, only to realize halfway through the process that they’d prefer to live with their pain. Mark Ruffalo and Kirsten Dunst co-star.

3. Obvious Child

This biting rom-com stars Jenny Slate as Donna, a struggling comedian who’s life gets turned upside down a fling with a graduate student (Jake Lacy) results in an unplanned pregnancy. Obvious Child isn’t afraid to tackle serious topics, but Slate, who also co-wrote the film, finds her own unique ways to convey romance. For viewers tired of the same old tropes.

4. Her

A film perhaps best reserved for those who are between relationships. Spike Jonze’s character study of a man (Joaquin Phoenix) who slowly falls in love with an operating system is every bit as somber and aching as it sounds. That said, Jonze’s direction and the uniformly excellent acting make Her feel less like a downer and more like a bittersweet ode to being single.

5. Silver Linings Playbook

A knockout drama with stellar performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook is the perfect film for anyone coming off the rebound. As both Lawrence and Cooper’s characters struggle with being hung up on previous lovers, they come to find that everything they were looking for was in each other.

6. Set It Up

Another Netflix original, this charming rom-com focuses on two assistants (Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch) who decided to set up their overworked bosses (Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu). The results are predictable, but dazzlingly fun thanks to the chemistry between all four leads.

7. Annie Hall

This 1977 classic stars Woody Allen as Alvy Singer, a neurotic New Yorker who cant’ decide whether he’s in or out of love with the eponymous character (Diane Keaton). The film soars on the quirky chemistry of its two leads, and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

8. Across the Universe

This jukebox musical traces the romance of Jude (Jim Sturgess), a British immigrant, and Lucy (Evan Rachel Wood), an American student, against a backdrop of social upheaval and the Vietnam War. Includes several classic songs by the Beatles.

9. As Good As It Gets

A reminder that even the most difficult people can find love, As Good As It Gets stars Jack Nicholson as a crabby obsessive-compulsive and Helen Hunt as the patient single mom who melts his cold interior. Rom-coms don’t get much better than this.

10. Pretty In Pink

Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without one of John Hughes’ classic teen romances. Pretty In Pink focuses on misfit Andie (Molly Ringwald) as she’s torn between the dashing, upper-class Blane (Andrew McCarthy) and her lovable best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer).