Why Isn’t Voting Live on ‘AGT The Champions’?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is one of the top reality television shows of the season, and it’s here for the final episode.

In Monday’s finale, the top 12 will perform one last time to try and win the title. However, voting on this spinoff show is working a bit differently than the regular AGT installment. On AGT: The Champions, voting is not open to the public.

That’s right– everything you watch on AGT: The Champions has been prerecorded. As GoldDerby points out, the ‘Superfans’ decided on the winner months ago. They write, “The ultimate champion was determined by a small group of AGT viewers who were flown to Los Angeles to attend the tapings of the five audition episodes and the October 14 finale.”

What is this ‘Superfans’ business?

The Superfans consist of representatives from each of the 50 states. These selected individuals watched the show live and off-camera in what Good Housekeeping calls a “controlled environment.” On the first few episodes of the season, the judges each had the opportunity to use the Golden Buzzer once. One contestant was put through with the Golden Buzzer, while another was selected by the Superfans.

It’s unclear exactly who the Superfans are, but we do know that the panel is made up of reps from all 50 states, and they are avid AGT watchers. We also know that the superfans did not discuss the acts with one another while they were voting. And they applied for the position of ‘Superfan’.

The 12 acts competing tonight include Darci Lynne Farmer, Shin Lim, Paul Potts, Christina Ramos, Kseniya Simonova, Deadly Games, Angelica Hale, Kechi, Preacher Lawson, Brian Justin Crum, Jon Dorenbos, and Susan Boyle.

The two wildcards are Darci Lynne and Jon. Of the aforementioned competitors, five acts received the golden buzzer to get to the finals: Susan Boyle, Angelica Hale, Kechi Okwuchi, Deadly Games, and Kseniya Simonova.

And who has the best chance of winning tonight’s final showdown? TV Guide’s Poll indicates that Darci Lynne is the favorite. The singing ventriloquist also won GoldDerby’s poll. She was followed closely by mard magician Shin Lim.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premiered on NBC on January 7. The series features winners, finalists, and other contestants from not only AGT, but other countries franchises of the series.

In the first episode of the season, Susan Boyle received Mel B’s golden buzzer. The Superfans voted through Preacher Lawson. In the second episode, Deadly Games received Heidi’s golden buzzer, while Cristina Ramos won the most superfan votes of the night.

The third episode ended with sending Angelica Hale through with the golden buzzer and Paul Potts winning the Superfans vote. In the fourth episode, Kechi Okwuchi received Simon’s golden buzzer, while Brian Justin Crum received the most Super Fan votes. Coming in at the end was Kseniya Simona with Terry Crews’ golden buzzer, and Shim Lim voted through by the superfans.

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s finale to watch the winner. It will all go down on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.