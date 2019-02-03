WATCH: Avocados From Mexico 2019 Super Bowl Commercial

Avocados From Mexico is presenting a spinoff of dog shows for their 2019 Super Bowl ad. The spot, called “Top Dog”, shows humans doing tricks with the dogs in charge. The prize? Avocado-filled dishes. It will run during the second quarter of the game.

In the spotlight for the commercial is judge Kristin Chenoweth, who tells People, “I thought, well stop, this is perfect for me… Not only am I size of a child, at 4’11”, but I guess that’s why I love their concept with the dog. I like to have fun and I’m an animal freak.” This marks the actress and singer’s first Super Bowl spot.

Alvaro Luque, the President of Avocados From Mexico, shares with Ad Age, “We wanted to come up with someone that is not only our first female face but someone that really, really works for the concept, because we wanted this to have the same humor, the same lighthearted idea that we’ve had.”

The spot is the brand’s first work from Energy BBDO– they won the Avocados from Mexico account last year. Jeff Adkins, the managing director of Energy BBDO, tells Ad Age, “They have a particular kind of light-hearted, inclusive approach to humor that I think it works for the brand and it works for the Super Bowl… We were just trying to dial in on it as best we could.”

Speaking to People recently, Chenoweth shared that she first called her father after securing a spot in the Super Bowl ad. “He said, ‘Okay, you might have a Tony and Emmy and all those but, you’ve made it now.’… ‘You have to say, yes.’ I wanted to say yes, anyway, because I am from Oklahoma and, obviously, sports is a big deal down there.”

Chenoweth continued, “It seemed like a no-brainer for me to say yes,” Chenoweth says. “I’ve been watching their ads, I guess this is the fifth year now. They’re really clever.”

In a 15-second teaser for the commercial, included above, Chenoweth can be seen standing next to three dogs in a museum, gazing up at a piece of artwork that shows people playing poker with a bowl of guacamole in the middle. The Broadway star tells the dogs, “It’s true, humans would do anything for Avocados From Mexico… No judgment. It was the ’80s.”

This year, according to People, Avocados from Mexico has partnered with Adopt A Pet and even launched MatchDogCom— a site that connects potential dog owners with a dog in need.

Check out another 15-second teaser for the spot below.