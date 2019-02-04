WATCH: Game of Thrones vs. Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial [EXTENDED]

Fans waiting for a Game of Thrones trailer were surprised to see a Bud Light ad morph into a Game of Thrones commercial featuring The Mountain. Watch the extended version of the commercial below.

The ad was a big surprise for fans, who haven’t seen a Game of Thrones trailer since the teaser that was recently released. This wasn’t the trailer with scenes from the final season that fans are waiting for, but it was a welcome surprise.

This was a typical Bud Light commercial until The Mountain appeared unexpectedly. And then, out of nowhere, a dragon appeared. The commercial was unexpected and exciting.

Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14.