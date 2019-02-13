How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 9 Premiere Online

Season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on February 12, 2019, with all-new episodes and a ton of new drama. The episodes will air on Tuesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Bravo network. For those who would like to watch RHOBH but do not have a cable-subscription or the proper login information, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Over the course of this season, fan-favorite Lisa Vanderpump has a major falling out with some of the women, even her BFF Kyle Richards. Recently, Richards even revealed on Watch What Happens Live that Vanderpump threw her out of her house. Because of all the fighting, there have been rumors that Vanderpump could be quitting the show.

Another big change is the addition of actress Denise Richards, who is a longtime friend of cast member Lisa Rinna. On the show this season, Richards even gets married to her now husband Aaron Phypers.

Now let’s get into some details on episode 1 of the new season. The premiere episode is titled “Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy” and the plot description of the episode states, “Erika is excited when Lisa Rinna introduces actress Denise Richards to the group; Lisa Vanderpump struggles to come to terms with her grief after a personal tragedy; Dorit is concerned that Teddi will twist information about her family’s dog.”

As for this season’s taglines, Bravo has released them ahead of time and here they are:

Lisa Rinna: “In the game of life, it’s Rinna take all.”

Erika Girardi: “Most people talk about their fantasies; I’m living mine.”

Dorit Kemsley: “In business and in life, I wear many hats — and hairstyles.”

Lisa Vanderpump: “You can stab me in the back, but whilst you’re there, kiss my ass.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave: “I’m not afraid of hard work, but I’ll never do your dirty work.”

Denise Richards: “My problem with the tabloids? My real life is so much juicier.”

Kyle Richards: “In Beverly Hills, the truth always has a way of rising to the top.”

Tune in to watch all the craziness that goes down this season, from weddings to real-life tragedies, to petty gossip. These ladies never fail to disappoint but this season appears to be the messiest one yet. And, for those Lisa Vanderpump fans, you can now check her out twice per week, as she appears on her hit reality series Vanderpump Rules, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Bravo network, on Monday nights.