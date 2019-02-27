How to Watch ‘World of Dance’ Season 3 Premiere Online

World of Dance returns with a brand new season, all-new contestants and a new host as well. Season 3 premieres on February 26, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT and Jenna Dewan Tatum has left the series. In her place is a new host named Scott Evans, but all three judges have returned. Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo are all on the judges’ panel. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Recently, judge Derek Hough revealed that there are some new parts of the show, besides the host. In an interview with Parade, Hough said, “What I love about this season is last season there were certain categories, certain divisions that were stronger than others, and then this season, it’s the opposite. So, in the division that wasn’t as strong last season, in this season that division is really strong. So that’s exciting to see. We also have this new thing called Redemption. Production always tries to add new things and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. This is unbelievable. This new addition to the show is so exciting and it’s made for the most dramatic moments, the most revealing moments.”

America was first introduced to Derek Hough on Dancing With the Stars and he soon became a fan-favorite champion on the show. Some of his experience from being on DWTS has helped him to become an experienced judge on World of Dance, according to Page Six. Hough recalled, “The first season I did of World of Dance, I think it was the very first show and I came off and my assistant actually started laughing. She goes, ‘Derek, you did a Len, a Bruno and a Carrie all in one show!’ I guess their style or whatever it might be just kind of either rubbed off on me or I don’t even know but I just kind of found that hilarious.” For those unfamiliar, Hough’s assistant was referring to longtime DWTS hosts Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba.

While Hough is on World of Dance, he is making the rounds promoting the show, along with his brand new solo tour. He’s prepping for his tour, which will be making the rounds in 60 cities, as Hough revealed on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.