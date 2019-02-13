‘Weird City’ Episode 1 Cast: List of Special Guests

Jordan Peele’s new scifi anthology Weird City is kicking off today on YouTube Premium. Here’s a look at the cast and special guests tentatively known to be appearing in Episode 1. Many of these are listed on IMDB, so edits or corrections may be added to this story later. LeVar Burton, Michael Cera, and Laverne Cox are among the anticipated special guests for the first episode.

Anthony Holiday is listed as playing Nurmph Malloy, according to IMDB. His previous credits include Brandt Point, Mistresses, The Exes, Dads, See Dad Run, Divorce Invitation, Hot in Cleveland, Drake & Josh, Monk, In Justice, According to Jim, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and much more.

Emily Kosloski is playing Vandrea Malloy/Rich lady according to IMDB. Her credits include For Love, The Fosters (Helen), The Odd Couple, House of Lies, Dallas (Rhonda), The New Normal, Southland, Drake & Josh, ER, and more.

Cynthy Wu is playing Schmeidre/Steffi, according to IMDB. Her many other credits include Now We’re Talking (Jasmine), American Vandal (Mia), Twisted (Andie), and much more.

Vladimir John Perez is playing Dward, according to IMDB. His many credits include Game Shakers, Angie Tribeca, Kidding, LA to Vegas, Man with a Plan, Superior Donuts, and more.

Shaughn Buchholz is playing Pitchman/Technician, according to IMDB. His credits include Only Children, I’m Fine, Heathers, Criminal Minds, The Middle, Heartbeat, Cougar Town, Scrubs (Cabbage/Jason), Joey, and more.

Ithamar Enriquez is expected to be in this episode. His other credits include Curb, The Detour, Teachers (Dr. Lennon), A Series of Unfortunate Events, Adam Ruins Everything, Ithamar Has Nothing To Say, Couchers, Arrested Development, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hawthorne, and much more.

LeVar Burton is expected to be in this episode as Dr. Negari. Of course, he was Geordi LaForge on Star Trek: The Next Generation. He’s been on many other shows too, including Perception, Transformers, NCIS: New Orleans, Roots, The Big Bang Theory, Christy, Reading Rainbow, and much more.

He he he… This is above the 8500 block of Sunset Boulevard in LOS Angeles. #WeirdCity#FEB13th#youtubeoriginals pic.twitter.com/oKbMXLCnYc RT levarburton #bydhttmwfi — Warrior CIO (@WarriorCIO) February 12, 2019

Michael Cera is expected to be in this episode. He needs no introduction, as he’s best known for his role on Arrested Development. He also played the infamous Wally Brando on the revived Twin Peaks, was in Drunk History, played Sal on Children’s Hospital, was Wally on Burning Love, Michael on Clark and Michael, Josh on Braceface, and much more.

Laverne Cox is expected to be in this episode. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Sophia on Orange is the New Black. She was also Cousin Sheena on The Mindy Project, Cameron on Doubt, Cynthia on Dear White People, and more.

Technology likes this scares me for real!! @JordanPeele created this new show #WeirdCity on @YouTube, and it’s trippy…but could happen! Don’t miss this show when it premieres February 13th!https://t.co/L6qOYT7yh6 pic.twitter.com/Ws3b3TRu0I — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 28, 2019

Sara Gilbert will be in the series is expected to be in this episode. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Darlene on Roseanne and The Conners. Her other credits include The Big Bang Theory (Leslie), Bad Teacher (Irene), Hawthorne (Malia), ER (Jane), The Class (Fern), Twins (Mitchee), 24 (Paula), Welcome to New York (Amy), and much more.

Don’t miss #TheConners emotional Season Finale TONIGHT on ABC pic.twitter.com/wI6QigCEL5 — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) January 22, 2019

Dylan O’Brien will play Stu Maxsome. He has many previous credits, including Maze Runner (Thomas) and Teen Wolf (Stiles), for which he’s best known.

Ed O’Neill is expected to be in this episode. He’s Jay on Modern Family, Bill on John from Cincinnati, Gov. Eric Baker on The West Wing, Lt. Joe Friday on Dragnet, Relish on The 10th Kingdom, Det. Michael Mooney on Big Apple, Al Bundy on Married with Children, and much more.

Chris Witaske is playing Booj. He’s been on many shows, including Love (Chris), Fresh off the Boat, Arrested Development, Teachers, Drunk History, and much more.

Emmy Buckner is playing Plisa. Her many credits include Liv and Maddie, Knight Squad, Mary + Jane, and more.

Pam Murphy is playing O’Shell. Her credits include Adam Ruins Everything, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Ghost Story Club, Art Prison, Conan, CollegeHumor, Fatal Decision (Commander/Mayor), Neighbors (Liz), Campus Security (Patty), Office Mates, and more.