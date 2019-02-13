‘Weird City’ Episode 5 Cast: List of Special Guests

Jordan Peele’s new scifi anthology Weird City is kicking off today on YouTube Premium. Here’s a look at the cast and special guests tentatively known to be appearing in Episode 5. Many of these are listed on IMDB, so edits or corrections may be added to this story later. The trailers for this series quickly got attention thanks to the star-studded cameos and guests in the series.

Cynthy Wu is playing Schmeidre/Steffi, according to IMDB. Her many other credits include Now We’re Talking (Jasmine), American Vandal (Mia), Twisted (Andie), and much more.

Emily Kosloski is playing Vandrea Malloy/Rich lady according to IMDB. Her credits include For Love, The Fosters (Helen), The Odd Couple, House of Lies, Dallas (Rhonda), The New Normal, Southland, Drake & Josh, ER, and more.

Pam Murphy is playing O’Shell. Her credits include Adam Ruins Everything, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Ghost Story Club, Art Prison, Conan, CollegeHumor, Fatal Decision (Commander/Mayor), Neighbors (Liz), Campus Security (Patty), Office Mates, and more.

It’s the trailer for Weird City! Weeeeeeeeeee https://t.co/PgCPya9pCe — Pam Murphy (@murphyplease) January 9, 2019

Anthony Holiday is listed as playing Nurmph Malloy, according to IMDB. His previous credits include Brandt Point, Mistresses, The Exes, Dads, See Dad Run, Divorce Invitation, Hot in Cleveland, Drake & Josh, Monk, In Justice, According to Jim, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and much more.

Vladimir John Perez is playing Dward, according to IMDB. His many credits include Game Shakers, Angie Tribeca, Kidding, LA to Vegas, Man with a Plan, Superior Donuts, and more.

Gillian Jacobs is playing Mulia. Of course, who can forget Jacobs from her role as Britta on Community. She’s also appeared on Love (Mickey), Rick and Morty, Regular Show, Long Live the Royals, Girls, Monsters vs. Aliens, Tiny Commando, The Book Club, and more.

Steven Yeun plays Barsley. He’s perhaps best known as Glenn on The Walking Dead. His many other credits include Invincible, 3Below, Voltron, Stretch Armstrong, Trollhunters, Final Space, Mayhem, American Dad!, The Legend of Korra, Warehouse 13, and much more.

Hannah Simone plays Phephanie. She’s perhaps best known for playing Cece on New Girl. Her other credits include Lemonade, The Greatest American Hero, Single Parents, Killing Gunther, Band Aid, Odd Squad, H+, and much more.

10 Year Challenge: not real style and yet v v v v real. 👶🏽👶🏻👶🏽👶🏻👶🏻➡️👵🏽👵🏻👴🏽👴🏻👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/XnV1KHon2U — Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) January 15, 2019

Malcolm Barrett is Chonathon. He just released a new music video called Hoops.

This is my friend Yvette. We’re both on this season of @JordanPeele & #CharlieSanders “Weird City.” Check out this clip from her episode. She’s dope.#WeirdCity https://t.co/DlV7Sn8Ixf — Verbal The Rapper (@malcolmbarrett) January 26, 2019

Our new music video “Hoops” off of #FunHouse. …Finally something positive for Black History Month. Hoops (Official Music Video) – Verbal & Icarus Check it out on YouTube: https://t.co/6fy7QLxAEv#Hoops #BlackHistoryMonth #FunHouse pic.twitter.com/CdwcmVWy2e — Verbal The Rapper (@malcolmbarrett) February 11, 2019

Malcolm Barrett has many credits include Timeless (Rufus), Preacher (FJ), Dinner Party, Dimension 404, Dropping the Soap, Key and Peele, Nerd Court, Dear White People, The Office, The Soul Man, Raising Hope, Luis, and much more.

If you think I’m not gonna pull up on this block and take selfies in front of this billboard then you are sadly mistaken. #WeirdCity #Feb13 https://t.co/SJIPywVQ1a — Verbal The Rapper (@malcolmbarrett) February 12, 2019

Scott MacArthur is Ray. His credits include The Mick (Jimmy), Dessert Island, Angie Tribeca, NCIS, and much more.

Charlie Sanders is Girth Haddock. He appears in episode 5, but he’s one of the genius minds behind the entire series too.

Sean Holland is Jeff. His credits include Any Day Now, Suburgatory, Clueless (Sean Holiday), and more.

Declan Whaley is Beebop. He’s made quite a name for himself at a young age, also appearing on Criminal Minds, Alexa & Katie, School of Rock, Ten Days in the Valley, and more.

Michael Mourra is the young Steady. He’s been on Malibu Rescue, Modern Family, and Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.