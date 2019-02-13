‘Weird City’ Episode 6 Cast: List of Special Guests

Episode 6 is the last episode in Weird City Season 1 by Jordan Peele. Jordan Peele’s new scifi anthology was already getting attention just from the trailer, so interest is definitely going to grow as the cast list is released. Here’s a look at the cast and special guests appearing in Episode 6. Many of these are listed on IMDB, so edits or corrections may be added to this story later.

LeVar Burton is expected to be in this episode as Dr. Negari. Of course, he was Geordi LaForge on Star Trek: The Next Generation. He’s been on many other shows too, including Perception, Transformers, NCIS: New Orleans, Roots, The Big Bang Theory, Christy, Reading Rainbow, and much more.

RT WeirdCityShow: Take a look behind the scenes of Weird City with the legendary levarburton as Dr. Negari! All episodes coming to YouTube Feb. 13th! #weirdcity pic.twitter.com/XD97FHpnDg RT levarburton #bydhttmwfi — Warrior CIO (@WarriorCIO) January 23, 2019

Emily Kosloski is playing Vandrea Malloy/Rich lady according to IMDB. Her credits include For Love, The Fosters (Helen), The Odd Couple, House of Lies, Dallas (Rhonda), The New Normal, Southland, Drake & Josh, ER, and more.

Anthony Holiday is listed as playing Nurmph Malloy, according to IMDB. His previous credits include Brandt Point, Mistresses, The Exes, Dads, See Dad Run, Divorce Invitation, Hot in Cleveland, Drake & Josh, Monk, In Justice, According to Jim, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and much more.

Awkwafina is expected to be in this episode as Charlotta. Her many previous credits include Future Man, Paradise Hills, Ocean’s Eight, Tawk, Animals, Mary + Jane, A Perfect Memory, Regular Show, and much more.

Follow the hilarious @awkwafina Behind the Scenes of Weird City where things get, well, weird. All episodes drop February 13th on @YouTube! #weirdcity pic.twitter.com/yRf6w9WgW2 — WeirdCityShow (@WeirdCityShow) January 24, 2019

Yvette Nicole Brown is expected to star as Glail in this episode, playing a role right alongside Awkwafina. On Twitter, Brown said that she and Awkwafina are trapped in a show “literally.” She’s known for so many previous appearances on shows, including DC Super Hero Girls, Mom, Elena of Avalor, Talking Dead, Puppy Dog Pals, The Mayor, Bunnicula, Lego Star Wars, SuperMansion, Community, The New Edition Story, The Odd Couple, The Soul Man, Family Guy, and much more.

Jeff Heapy is expected to play Mario. He’s been in many video shorts, and also Marron 5: Sugar, Struggleing, Birds of a Feather, Big Money Rustlas, and more.

Camille Knox is expected to play Chillinx. She’s been in Misery Loves Company, Key and Peele, and more.