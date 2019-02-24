‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Cast Spoilers: Who’s New & Joining WCTH?

The new season of When Calls the Heart is premiering and several new cast members will be joining. Read on for some details about new plots points you can expect this season, along with who will be moving into Hope Valley. This post will have minor plot spoilers and spoilers about new characters joining the series.

Chris McNally Will Play a Charming Gambler

Chris McNally will play Lucas Bouchard, a charming gambler who is hiding some kind of mystery. McNally’s many credits include Altered Carbon (Sergei), The Sweetest Heart, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Freefall, Same Time Next Week, Hearts of Christmas, Lucifer, Falling Skies, Supernatural (Ty/Busboy), Theatrics, Big Boy, Coerced, Another Cinderella Story, and more.

Lucas Bouchard could also be one of the men vying for Elizabeth’s heart this season. McNally told ET that Elizabeth catches his eye right away, but she’s very reserved. Apparently he and another character, who’s a Mountie, might have a bit of a standoff over Elizabeth’s affections.

Kevin McGarry Will Play a New Mountie

A new Mountie is coming to Hope Valley. Kevin McGarry will play Nathan Grant, described by Deadline as a strong and silent type. McGarry is well known for appearing in numerous Hallmark movies, including Hometown Holiday, Winter Castle of Love, A Song for Christmas, Love at First Bark, and more. His credits also include The Bold Type, Taken (the TV series), Heartland (Mitch), Saving Hope, Open Heart (Dr. Timothy Hudson), Saw 3D, and more.

Nathan is Jack Thornton’s replacement as a Mountie, but he’s also “shrouded in mystery,” McGarry told ET. Nathan will also be vying for Elizabeth’s affections, according to ET. McGarry told ET: “She’s not looking to jump into anything, so these are just two new guys that are in the town that it might potentially lead to something down the road… there might be some chemistry.”

A New Pastor May Come to Hope Valley

Not much is known about this, but we’re pretty excited about the news. Executive Producer Brian Bird said that Hope Valley might find a new pastor in Season 6, IB Times reported. It’s not clear if this will be a new character or a returning character.

Rob Estes Will Play a Mysterious Character from Abigail’s Past

'When Calls The Heart' Season 6 Spoilers: Rob Estes Cast As 'Mysterious' Character – https://t.co/qsNkyyROps #GoogleAlerts — Jennine Larkin (@JennineLarkin) September 13, 2018

Rob Estes will also be joining the cast of When Calls the Heart for Season 6, ET Online reported. He will appear in two episodes playing Theo Richardson, a mysterious artist who is from Abigail Stanton’s past.

Estes has a long history of credits to his name, including Famous in Love (Steve), The Night Shift, Daytime Divas (Vance), Major Crimes, CSI: Cyber, Hello Herman, Necessary Roughness (Rob), Psych, 90210 (Harry), Women’s Murder Club (Tom), CSI: Miami (Nick), The Evidence (Sean), Gilmore Girls, Suddenly Susan (Oliver Browne), Providence (John), Melrose Place (Kyle), Silk Stalkings (Sgt. Chris Lorenzo), 21 Jump Street, Zorro, My Sister Sam, Days of Our Lives (Glenn), and much more.

Comments about the series? Join the Reddit discussion thread here.

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.) Are you looking forward to seeing more movies in this series?