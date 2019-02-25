‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Premiere: When Did Elizabeth Have Her Baby?

If you didn’t watch the When Calls the Heart Christmas special, then you might be a little confused by the Season 6 premiere. Elizabeth has had her and Jack’s baby and now she’s already getting ready to return to work. When did this all happen? The last time she was shown in the Season 5 finale, she had just learned that she was pregnant. Read on for all the details.

This December on When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, Elizabeth gave birth to her and Jack’s baby at the end of the special. This was a big time jump considering that the last time we saw her, in the Season 5 finale, she had just found out that she was pregnant with Jack’s baby.

A lot has changed on the show fast. This is likely at least partially because the show doesn’t want to focus too much on Elizabeth’s grief anymore, but move on to her future instead.

The Christmas special started with Elizabeth farther along in her pregnancy, but she still hadn’t set up the baby’s room yet. She missed Jack so much, she couldn’t bring herself to do it. But of course, her friends gather around her and help her. You’re never alone in Hope Valley.

The Christmas special had many plots beyond just Elizabeth’s. A group of orphans arrived in town and Bill was trying to perfect his mom’s figgy pudding recipe, while Abigail prepared Christmas Eve dinner. But fans were enthralled by Elizabeth’s story.

Elizabeth’s baby’s birth wasn’t easy — and her entire life hasn’t been easy lately. She, Abigail, and Rosemary were coming back home after going shopping out of town when they got caught in a storm. They crashed their car, got stuck, and Elizabeth started going into labor. Here’s a not-so-high-quality clip of Elizabeth giving birth.

They found a cabin nearby and Elizabeth gave birth to baby Jack while her friends were by her side. Meanwhile, Bill, Carson, and Lee went searching for them and found them in the cabin. They all celebrated baby Jack’s birth.

Elizabeth tells her newborn baby at the end that his dad will always be watching over him, even if he’s not there.

This was a very touching episode and brought a sweet conclusion to Elizabeth’s grief and Jack’s story. He will never be forgotten — his baby bears his name and will continue his legacy. And now Elizabeth is continuing her life in the Season 6 premiere, moving forward with baby Jack and her friends by her side.

Comments about the series? Join the Reddit discussion thread here.

