Who Is Hosting The Grammys Tonight?

The 2019 Grammy Awards airs live tonight, February 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on CBS. So who is hosting the big show? Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys has been announced as the host of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards marking the singer’s first time leading one of the biggest nights in music.

Congratulations to music superstar @aliciakeys, who was just announced as the host of the #GRAMMYs airing on Sunday, Feb. 10: https://t.co/R7KzvCrdgU pic.twitter.com/aDbybiRrmX — CBS (@CBS) January 15, 2019

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” said Keys in a statement. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power, and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going up on February 10!”

In addition to her 15 Grammy wins, Keys is an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, a film, television, and Broadway producer, an entrepreneur, and a force to be reckoned with in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs In A Minor, Keys has sold more than 30 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments, according to the Recording Academy.

Keys has a total of 29 Grammy nominations. Here is a breakdown of her 15 wins:

2002 – Five Grammy Wins

For “Fallin,” she won Song of the Year, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Song. That same year she also won Best New Artist and Best R&B Album for Songs In A Minor.

2005 – Four Grammy Wins

Keys took home the Grammy for Best R&B album again in 2005 for her second studio album, The Diary of Alicia Keys. Her track “If I Ain’t Got You,” won her an additional award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, while “My Boo,” her track with Usher, won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Lastly, “You Don’t Know My Name” won for Best R&B Song.

2008 – Two More Trophies

“No One,” off her third record called As I Am, snagged awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B song.

2009 Victory

“Superwoman” won her Best Female R&B Vocal Performance once again.

Two Wins With Jay-Z in 2011

Keys was featured on Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” off his eleventh record The Blueprint 3. The track won the duo Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in addition to Best Rap Song.

Her Most Recent Win

In 2014, Keys won Best R&B Album for Girl on Fire, her fifth studio album.

“Alicia is one of those rare artists who meld true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does,” said Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich. “We have no doubt that she’ll bring all of that as she guides millions of Grammy viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February.”

Along with Keys’ star power, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Mark Ronson, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Andra Day, and Chloe x Halle are all set to perform at the ceremony. Gaga will be performing with Ronson, and while no particular song has been announced, they’ll likely bring “Shallow” to life onstage, the Oscar-nominated, Bradley Cooper-featured track they co-wrote for A Star Is Born. The song is up for four Grammy awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Additional performers include Diana Ross, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes and Dan + Shay.