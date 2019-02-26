Who Leaves on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? 2/25/19

Who leaves on The Bachelor tonight? The show is back, and we’re down to the final few ladies… which means hometowns!

The first family Colton will visit is Hannah Godwin’s. Then, he’ll make his way to Caelynn’s family in Fredericksburg, before seeing Tayshia’s family in Orange County, and Cassie’s in Huntington Beach, California.

To find out who leaves, read on, but beware of spoilers!

Caelynn goes home on tonight’s episode. That may be surprising to many people, considering Colton and Caelynn have a good connection. In fact, she stole the first kiss on this season of the show.

Now, the question is, will Caelynn be the next bachelorette? It was rumored that she and Cassie were having a conversation about becoming the next star of the franchise, and Bustle has noted that clues that Caelynn will be the next bachelorette have started to stack up.

What do we know about her? The 24-year-old grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and received her degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University. Now, she lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she works as a social media consultant. In 2017, Miller-Keyes became Miss North Carolina. She had to miss the crowning of the newest Miss North America because she was busy filming for The Bachelor.

Miller-Keyes was the first runner up at Miss USA when she lost out to Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Nebraska.

Another interesting fact is that when she was younger, she was given a 10% chance of walking again after she struggled with a “life-threatening illness.” The specific illness has not been disclosed.

Which women will be advancing to next week? Hannah Godwin, Cassie, and Tayshia. Hannah G, 23, is from Birmingham, Alabama. According to her website, she went to school with the hopes of pursuing a degree in photography. She ended up getting her degree in Business Marketing. She says that modeling “stumbled across my path in 2013” and she has been doing it ever since. As for her influencer status, she says, “I’ve combined modeling with photography to become an influencer- so that’s how that happened.”

What about Cassie? The front-runner bachelor contestant is a 23-year-old speech pathologist. She currently works as a speech assistant. Her sister is an actress and appeared in the 2017 horror film House of the Witch along with the TV special A Snow White Christmas.

Tayshia, lastly, is 28, and from Corona Del Mar, California. She is a phlebotomist, meaning she draws blood for a living. ABC writes, “When she’s not filling up vials for her patients, she volunteers at her church and goes wine tasting.”