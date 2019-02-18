Who Quits & Leaves on The Bachelor Tonight? 2/18/19

The Bachelor is back for another episode, and tonight, yet another woman will be quitting the show.

What goes down tonight? What can you expect? Read on but beware of spoilers.

Tonight, according to Reality Steve, Heather will eliminate herself from the competition “because she said she wasn’t ready for him to meet her family.”

Many of you may remember that Colton and Heather shared what was Heather’s first kiss just a few weeks ago. Now, however, it seems that she’s ready to call it quits as she isn’t ready to take that next step with the bachelor.

Who else leaves on tonight’s episode? Colton sends Hannah Brown home during their one on one (when Hannah gets to meet his parents.) And lastly, Kirpa Sudick goes home.

Interestingly enough, Colton has had quite a few women walk away from him this season. On top of Heather, Sydney and Elyse didn’t seem to think they had what it would take with Colton to go all the way.

When Sydney left last week, she did so in a similar fashion to that of Elyse. But for Sydney, it was more about what she said she needed to get from Colton that she wasn’t getting. In one conversation with Colton, Sydney shared, “Some girls, like Demi and Hannah B., they’re not as ready for marriage, and if that’s what he wants, then great. But I want to be very clear: in order for him to find his wife, he’s got to make a lot of changes, and hopefully he can hear me and understand what I’m actually saying to him… If not, I gotta go.”

And she did just that. She left, telling Colton that he was making a lot of “easier choices” with the women he was choosing to pursue.

And why, exactly, did Elyse leave? The 31-year-old makeup artist simply, in the words of Reality Steve, wasn’t “feeling it with Colton.”

Heather marks the third woman to walk away from Colton this season. The San Diego native went with the job description of “never been kissed” this season. She was born and raised in San Diego, and works as an assistant program manager at a company called Aethercomm, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her LinkedIn also shows that she attended Biola University Corwell School of Business from 2013 to 2017. There, she received her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of The Bachelor to see how Heather’s walking away from Colton will go.