AGT Champions: Who Won ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Last Night?

Last night was the finale of AGT: The Champions and Shin Lim was crowned the winner.

Twelve contestants took to the stage to show off their talents, but ultimately, only one walked away the champion.

Emotions were running high as the top five were announced. The elite group consisted of Cristina Ramos, Darci Lynne Farmer, Preacher Lawson, Kseniya Simonova, and newly crowned champion Shin Lim.

Preacher Lawson finished in fifth place, and Cristina Ramos finished fourth. Third place was Cristina Ramos and Kseniya Simonova finished in third. That left it between Darci Lynne and Shin Lim.

Last night marked the first finale for the AGT spinoff series. The show premiered on NBC January 7, 2019, and the full season consisted of just seven episodes.

Each week on the series, two acts were voted through to the finals. One of those acts received one of the judge’s golden buzzers, and the second act was voted through with the help of superfans. On the first episode, Susan Boyle received Mel B’s golden buzzer after her performance, while Preacher Lawson was voted through by the Superfans. On the second episode, Deadly Games received the golden buzzer from Heidi, while Cristina Ramos advanced with the vote of the fans.

Then, Angelica Hale received Howie’s golden buzzer and Paul Potts received the most votes by the end of the show. In episode number four, Kechi Okwuchi received Simon’s golden buzzer, and Brian Justin Crum earned the most superfan votes by the end of the show. And in the final episode, Kseniya Simonova earned Terry’s golden buzzer, and Shim Lim earned the fan’s vote. Darci Lynne and Joe Dorenbos earned the judge’s wild card vote.

One thing that was different this season compared to the other installments of America’s Got Talent is the way voting works. Whereas voting is live on AGT, it is not live on AGT: The Champions. How does it work, then? It’s still a bit unclear, but voting is not open to the public.

In fact, AGT: The Champions has been prerecorded. This go around, the show was voted on by superfans– representatives from each of the 50 states. These individuals were selected in what Good Housekeeping called a “controlled environment.”

The identities of the Superfans have not been disclosed, but we do know that the panel is made up of reps from all 50 states, and are avid AGT watchers.

The Superfans are the fans of the show who voted Shin Lim the season winner. Will there be another season of AGT: The Champions? Only time will tell.