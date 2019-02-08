Why Isn’t ‘The Orville’ New Tonight? Why Is There a Rerun?

If you tune in to watch The Orville tonight, you’ll be getting an unwelcome surprise. Instead of the new episode called Deflectors (Season 2 Episode 7), FOX is airing a rerun of the Season 2 premiere, Ja’loja. Why is there a rerun tonight and when does a new episode return? Don’t worry, this has nothing to do with ratings. It turns out that this one-week hiatus was the show’s choice. Read on for details.

Tom Constantino, editor for The Orville, often talks about the show on Reddit, and he answered a fan’s question about why the show was delayed for a week. “We (the show) asked for more time to work on VFX and some other post related things. Fox obliged,” he wrote.

We’ll only have a one-week break before the show returns. Season 2 Episode 7 will be back next week on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14.

If you decide to watch Ja’loja again, here’s a bonus deleted scene from the episode:

Deleted Scene from Ja'loja. Lt. Commander Bortus doles out a little friendly advice. #TheOrville #BonusExtras pic.twitter.com/E9it4xRh0j — The Orville (@TheOrville) February 6, 2019

Constantino is known for visiting Reddit and answering questions that he can (within the limits of his NDA.) He told one fan eight days ago that the show would be exploring more difficult ethical questions as the season progresses, so that’s something to look forward to. He also said that he and the rest of the crew love to hear Star Trek comparisons. “We love the source material. We should be so lucky to be compared.”

If you’re missing The Orville tonight, you’re not alone. Here are some tweets shared by other fans:

I don't know if I can go a week without Bortis. — LT. Devin 🖖 #WeAreStarfleet (@Starfleet_LT) February 7, 2019

I completely forgot! I’ve been looking forward to The Orville all week. #bummed — Steve Metosh (@smetosh) February 7, 2019

Other fans are just taking time to talk about how much they love the show.

Loving the ridiculously super-fun @TheOrville with @SethMacFarlane, @AdriannePalicki among a talented cast. Highly imaginative Sci-Fi, a less serious Star Trek with just a pinch of Galaxy Quest for good luck. Fun & totally unabashed about it. Still miss @halstonsage.. #TheOrville — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) February 7, 2019

If you have any interest in nerdy stuff whatsoever, you really should be watching #TheOrville on @FOXtvUK on @skyuk. It’s genius. pic.twitter.com/DKlKbxgtUK — AngryBritain.com (@AngryBritain) February 7, 2019

Last week’s episode, which focused on Isaac, was absolutely perfect. It ended in a way that fans weren’t expecting, but they loved. You can read a recap and review of last week’s episode here. And if you’re wondering who played Isaac last week, check out Heavy’s story here.

Here’s a little trivia note: Quite a bit about last week’s episode reminded fans of the Star Trek: Next Generation episode called “In Theory.” You can read about that episode in Heavy’s story here. (By the way, if you’d like to stay updated about this author’s stories on The Orville, please join her email list here. You’ll get a message soon asking which topics you want to read.)

Here’s a look at Season 2 Episode 7, which is premiering next week:

The Orville is a fan favorite and viewers are hoping it will be renewed for Season 3. So far there’s no word about a possible renewal, but it’s hard to believe it won’t be renewed considering how popular it is. Live ratings are down from last season though (even though delayed ratings are still good), so you might want to start watching live if you can and tweet about the show to let FOX know how much you love it. The good news is that The Orville has already been awarded tax credit for a potential third season, so that should help.