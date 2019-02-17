Will Alison Sweeney & ‘Murder She Baked’ Return to Hallmark?

A new mystery movie series is premiering tonight on Hallmark starring Alison Sweeney. But now that she’s on Chronicle Mysteries, many Hallmark Movies & Mysteries fans are wondering what this means for the beloved mystery series she was on before, called Murder She Baked. Here’s what we know so far.

Unfortunately, at this time it appears that Murder She Baked isn’t coming back any time soon. Hallmark has not announced an official end or cancelation to the series. But on January 6, a fan asked Hallmark Movies & Mysteries about Murder She Baked after the page posted about Chronicle Mysteries, and Hallmark didn’t indicate that any new movies were coming soon.

Then just about a week ago, on February 6, a fan asked the same question again. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries wrote back: “Hi Teri, we don’t have any info on a new Murder She Baked movie at the moment, but we’ll update this page if we have news.”

So this means there is no official word that the mystery series has been canceled. But Hallmark also currently has no plans to make a new installment in the movie series.

In an interview with International Business Times, Sweeney echoed the same sentiment. “Never say never,” she said about a new series. She said she’s focusing on the new series but leaving the door open for a new installment of Murder She Baked. However, it doesn’t appear there are any plans for a new series at this time.

If you’re missing the series, you can follow the book series’ author, Joanne Fluke, on Facebook. She’s still writing new books, including Chocolate Cream Pie Murder which is releasing everywhere this month. Fluke hasn’t said much on Facebook about the series itself. When someone asked her about it in October, Fluke just wrote: “You can leave a post for them (Hallmark) on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hallmarkmoviesandmysteries/when it might return, or just to ask them to make the next MurderSheBaked movie NOW! lol.”

In late September, Fluke wrote on Facebook: “As it stands, it will be up to Hallmark Movies and Mysteries if and when they will release the next installment of the Murder She Baked movies.”

Fluke also said that she would love to release a new cookbook, but that decision is up to her publisher.

Hallmark has made five Murder She Baked movies, and fans would really love to see more. You can learn all about the movies on Hallmark’s page here.

Fans are disappointed that a new movie isn’t being planned, especially since they were hoping for a wedding-themed movie.

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.)