Will Jack Return to ‘When Calls the Heart’ on Season 6?

Season 6 of When Calls the Heart premieres tonight, and fans are so excited after the long hiatus. But if you’re still missing Jack and hoping he’ll come back somehow this season, we have some unfortunate news for you. Jack will not be returning to When Calls the Heart.

Fans are still holding out hope that maybe, just maybe, Jack didn’t really die. They’re hoping that sometime this season, Jack will return and everything will be a big mistake. But sadly, that’s just not the case. Jack really did die on When Calls the Heart, according to all cast interviews and stories about the show, and he’s just not coming back.

Once they knew Daniel Lissing wasn’t coming back to WCTH, deciding how to end Jack’s role on the show was tough, ET shared. The producers decided they couldn’t recast the role because of Elizabeth and Jack’s chemistry — fans just wouldn’t buy it. They thought about sending Jack off to the Northern Territories, but they didn’t want Elizabeth just pining at home through the rest of the series. (And judging by some fans who commented during the Christmas episode that they were “tired” of Elizabeth being sad, it seems like that was a good call.) They thought about having Jack’s job force him to relocate and have him break up with her. But they said that just wouldn’t be in Jack’s character. So they realized the only solution was to have Jack die.

As sad as Jack’s death is, the decision certainly makes sense. No one would believe a new actor playing the role of Jack, and Jack would never break up with Elizabeth. He just wouldn’t do that. This was the only way.

If you’re worried about Daniel Lissing, don’t be. He’s enjoying a great life after the show. He’s appeared as Ty on the TV show S.W.A.T. and he told Parade last April that he was turning his short film, Answers, into a feature-length film. He’s also really happy and is in a new relationship. In November he announced that he was “in love” and he and his new love would be spending Christmas together, according to ET. At the time he didn’t reveal her identity, but he has talked about her more since. Her name is Nadia and they look great together.

