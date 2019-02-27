‘World of Dance’ New Host Scott Evans Replaces Jenna Dewan-Tatum

World of Dance premieres season 3 with a brand new host who is not a dancer, but is said to bring great personality and a love for performance. Previously, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, who starred in the dance film Step Up, was the host of the show for the first two seasons. But, she has left the show and now, judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo have welcomed Scott Evans into the mix.

We recently spoke with Hough about the new addition to the cast, asking Hough what Evans is like as a host and what he brings to the table. Hough gushed about Evans, telling us, “Oh, Scott is great. He immediately, the first day he came in with a ton of energy. He was so comfortable and fit right in. He’s so professional and just a lover of dancer. He is an amazing addition. We love him and we’re happy to have him as part of the fam, man.” Hough also talked about Evans to Parade, saying, “It actually works well. Because he doesn’t have a dance background, he’s the voice of the audience. If he’s asking a question, it’s something that the audience might ask. So, he’s as curious as anybody at home watching would be, which I think is helpful.”

So, what happened with Jenna Dewan-Tatum? Why did she leave the show? According to Deadline, she made the announcement about her quitting via Instagram. In her post, she wrote, “I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible. It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo] and everyone involved in this journey We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.” So, even though she left as a host, it sounds like Dewan-Tatum will still be on World of Dance, at least in a mentoring capacity.

Lately, Dewan-Tatum has been taking on more acting gigs.

Upon accepting the hosting gig, Evans wrote the following message on Facebook, “To be able to #host a show I so love and admire, to work with another incredible team that leads with its heart, to feel a part of something much bigger and brighter than I could imagine … has been a dream.”

Now let’s get to know a little bit more about Evans and his background outside of the show. Evans actually is a current co-host of Access Live and previously was a news anchor, according to Womens Health.

World of Dance airs on NBC and brings new contestants into the mix each week. See Evans and the other cast members in action as dancers compete on season 3 of the show for the win.